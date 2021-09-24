Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 was the last time Hallsville’s football team earned a win. Now a senior, running back Elijah Nicholson is determined to make sure his final high school football season is full of wins.
“Very good,” Nicholson said when asked how good he thinks it will feel to get that first win of the season under his belt, “because for me and a couple of my friends, we got moved up my sophomore year and the last time we won a game was our sophomore season and it was in the preseason.”
Nicholson and his Bobcats currently hold a record of 0-3 as they open up district play on the road against another 0-3 team in Jacksonville.
“When we have a chance to take the game, don’t stop,” Nicholson said when asked what the key is to coming away with a win over the Indians. “Keep going, finish.”
“For us, we always know there’s going to be some adversity,” Hallsville head football coach Josh Strickland said. “We just have to find ways to overcome that. I think we have to start fast. We have to not turn the ball over, for sure. We have to swarm to the ball on defense because they’ve got some guys who can go and it’s going to sometimes take more than one of us to take those guys down. The bottom line is if we can come out and play like we can, like I know we’re capable of playing, we have a good shot. Our records are the same, we’re both 0-3 but Jacksonville is a good team. They’re working on some stuff that they’re going to fix just like we try to do. I think it’s going to be a great ballgame on Friday night, I really do.”
Nicholson is a key piece for the Bobcats. He currently has 50 carries for 392 yards and five touchdowns as well as 14 catches for 193 yards and two scores.
“Man, he’s a do-it-all back,” Strickland said. “He’s great with the ball in his hand in the running game. One thing that has improved just since the summer when I got here is his ability to catch the ball in the backfield, which makes us a lot better offensively. He’s gotten better in his pass protection. He’s a guy who can do it all and that’s what you look for in that spot. His attitude is awesome. He’s probably his biggest critic, which for me as a coach, I like. He’s got that motivation from within to do well because he wants to do well. Sometimes he’s hard on himself and I’ve talked to him about that, about not letting one play affect the next because he is so motivated to do so well.”
Nicholson refers to himself as both the team’s biggest jokester and also a leader.
“I know when it’s time to be serious,” he said. “I like to keep the team hyped up and when things are down, pick them up. I would say if I do something, people are going to follow. So I try and lead by example.”
“He does like to keep it loose,” Strickland said. “He is a jokester but he’s right, he knows when to turn it on, which is what you want. They don’t get much better than him. He’s a great football player and a great kid too.”
Nicholson is a creature of habit with his game-day traditions.
“Before the game, around 1 or 2, I’ll go get some chicken and macaroni,” he offered. “Then I’ll get hyped up with the team and get mentally focused for the task at hand.”
That task at hand is to help lead the Bobcats to their first win since 2019, and if things go Nicholson’s way, maybe the first of several wins this season.
“Hopefully we’ll make the playoffs and show everybody what we can do,” he said.
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.