Daytime high temperatures reaching triple digits is nothing new to East Texas.
This time of year, bass fishing is brutal at best. More accurately put, bass fishing “conditions” are brutal. For the best bite anglers stick to the morning or late evening bite and hang out by the air conditioning the rest of the day.
There is another group of anglers that may not launch their boat until dusk, hunting bass after dark. The night shift is entirely cooler and with the right breeze, conditions can extremely pleasant. With the Super moon occurring this week, fishing conditions should be perfect for a night time bass excursion.
First and foremost, the moon does not have to be full for a successful night trip. The full moon does however add the additional light that gives the angler much improved vision. The added light also makes the night trip a little easier to move around on the lake with the outboard.
Excessive speed is not recommended at night as it is just not safe. Boat collisions usually end tragically and after all, catching a bass is impossible while running 50 mph.
Please do not be enticed to run by GPS. I was at a tournament where a competitor lost their life due to running at night. This party “knew” the lake, but was just a few yards from where they thought they were. Seeing the results made a believer out of me and nobody is in this type of hurry. Safety is the most important thing, remember this and return home to your loved ones.
Now for catching these night bass.
I keep the deck as clear as possible for night fishing. A spinnerbait, buzzbait, Texas rigged worm and maybe a jig/trailer combo or Carolina rig are usually all that I use at night. Colors for all these baits are simple. Always remember any color you have confidence in during daylight fishing will work at night. An old bass adage that goes “any color is fine, as long as its black and blue” may be funny but I cant argue with the results.
I have caught bass on plum, Watermelon, June bug, and even a chartreuse and white spinnerbait at night but more often than not, black/blue has the better statistics. The where has also been narrowed down for success but this is more of a personal preference.
In the early 1990’s during a summer of night fishing I received instructional demonstrations from Kilgore bass angler John Patterson. I was using a black/blue, single Colorado blade, heavy spinnerbait and he was using a giant Texas rigged craw worm. His bait looked like a small lobster and he got a few bites which turned into 5 bass for 25 pounds. I got 25 bites which equated to 5 bass for 15 pounds. I had my first clue.
Our next trip, I too had a black/blue lobster and I was convinced with the results of the slower/fewer bite but better quality of fish. Several years later another night fishing friend, Bart Doty from Carthage and I caught five fish on jig/craws for just under 30 pounds. Doty had found a slough, just off the river that loaded up with bass after dark. Behind the slough was a large flat with heavy hydrilla. In the middle of the hydrilla flat was a house sized, open, sandy spot.
We think the fish moved out of the river at night and hunted in the edges of the opening. Unsuspecting bream, crawfish, crappie and smaller bass were on the menu for the bass and we were at the right place at the right time. Two different situations but both produced better or bigger fish with the bottom bouncing baits.
Get a friend, snacks, drinks and plenty of ice and hit your favorite lake up for a night trip. Have fun, be safe and leave your navigational lights on at all times, it’s the law.