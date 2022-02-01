Marshall High School’s gymnasium was the site of nine Marshall athletes signing to letters of commitment to play at the next level.
The list included seven football players. Isaiah Alexander will continue his playing career at the next level at Pittsburg State. Buck Buchanan will play at Louisiana Tech. Terrell Davis and LaTravion Jackson will both play for Hardin Simmons Unveristy. Javion Morrow and Michael Olvera will be teammates at Louisiana Christian University while Domar Roberson will play for Trinity Valley Community College. Emily Blalock will take her cheer career to the next level at ETBU and Mahogani Wilson will play volleyball at Navarro College.
Associate head football coach Anthony Randle said Alexander, who played defensive line for the Mavs this season, will do well at Pittsburg State.
“He’s going to do a really good job,” Randle said. “He’s going to fit in well up there. He said just talking to his coaches and talking to everybody up there, it just felt like home for home, like that’s where he needed to be.”
Randle, who also attended Pittsburg State told Alexander of his experiences.
“He asked about Pittsburg State, how it was and what I thought about it and I just told him it was a place that felt like home to me too,” Randle said.
This past season, the Gorillas went 8-3. All 11 of their games were played against other Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association opponents.
The 2021 season saw kicker Buck Buchanan make 10-of-16 field goals and 31-of-34 extra points. He also proved himself to be a force at punter.
“Buck’s going to do a very good job at La. Tech,” Randle offered. “He picked a place he really felt comfortable plus its close enough to Marshall so of course his parents can watch him play. He’s going to do a really, really good job there. He’s going to be very, very successful. I can’t wait to go see him play for La. Tech.”
The Bulldogs went 3-9 overall in 2021 and 2-6 in Conference USA.
Randle is confident that Davis will be a force at linebacker for Hardin Simmons.
“I think he’s going to do really well,” Randle said of Davis. “I’m very proud of him with where he’s come from, from the spring until now. In the spring, I challenged him and said, ‘I love you but you’ve got to lose weight. Talk to Brev (Brevin Randle, former Maverick now at SFA) because playing linebacker in college is so much different. At the college ranks, you’ve got to cover receivers and you’ve got to make a lot more plays out in space.’ I’m very proud of him and very proud of where he’s at. I really think he’s going to be really good as long as he stays focused and just does Terrell.”
Joining Davis at Hardin Simmons will be defensive lineman LaTravion Jackson.
“He’s going to do a good job there,” Randle said. “He was kind of looking to see if anybody else was coming around but he’s going to do a good job there and be very successful. The thing about him is he has a motor. He doesn’t stop. I think if he goes there and plays the way he played his senior year, I think he’ll have an opportunity to play early as an incoming freshman. He’s going to be a force.”
They will play for a Cowboys team that went 9-1 overall and 8-1 against American Southwest Conference opponents in 2021.
Morrow proved to be a weapon for the Mavericks this past season as he found the end zone a couple times.
“I think that’s going to be a good fit for him,” Randle said. “He’s going to do some good things. He’s a very explosive kid. Once he understands their system on the offensive side of the ball, he’s going to be a kid that people say, ‘Man, Javion is over there taking care of business. He’s over there doing this and doing that,’ because he’s just that dynamic, very explosive of a kid.”
Olvera led the team at quarterback this season as he went 91-of-161 for 1,209 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He and Morrow will continue to be teammates at Louisiana Christian College.
“As I talked to some of these kids in the recruiting process, they want to get far away from Marshall but also, have an opportunity to where their parents can watch them play,” Randle said. “He had an opportunity to go somewhere else and he chose there. It should be neat to see the ‘Michael Olvera to Javion Morrow’ show.”
They’ll join a Wildcats team that went 4-7 overall and 4-5 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Roberson led the Mavs in receiving this past season with 38 catches for 740 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’ll join a TVCC program that went 5-4 overall this past season and 3-4 in NCJCAA’s Region IV.
“He’s going to do very well,” Randle said. “Domar has a very, very, very big upside. He’s very explosive. He’s very dynamic once he gets the ball in his hands. I think he’s going to have a very good opportunity to play real early there at Trinity Valley. He’ll be very, very successful and we’ll look up and hear he’s transferring to a big DI school in another year or so. He’s going to have an opportunity to go somewhere bigger.”
The Cardinals finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 5-4 and 3-4 in NJCAA’s Region XIV.
“She’ll do just fine,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said of Wilson. She’ll continue to work this offseason. She’ll run track and she’s doing powerlifting, so she’ll stay in shape. She’ll work hard. She always does. I know she’s really excited. She went down to the campus last week and loved it. I have no doubts. I’m really proud. When an athlete expresses a dream to play at the next level, to see the reality come true is really satisfying.”
“She has improved so much over the years,” Marshall cheer coach Melissa Shaw said of Blalock. “The biggest thing over the past two years with her is her growth and I’m so excited for her to be moving on to the next level. Being right here, she’s gone through so much in the past couple years so just being able to stay around here where she has the love and support of family, it’s a great opportunity.”