ETBU Sports Information
Taking advantage of runners in scoring position, the No. 1 ranked East Texas Baptist University softball team swept a Monday night doubleheader against the Ladies of Centenary College scoring a combined 17 runs. ETBU won the first game, 6-2, and then shut out the Ladies, 11-0, in game two moving to 5-0 overall.
Keyed by a five-run second inning, the Tigers took the first game 6-2. Sarah Cedillo led with two hits while Sydney Shea had two RBI. Mariah Delgado, Lorena Ramirez, and Daniella Solis drove in a RBI as well. Preslye Cox received the complete game win with 11 strikeouts.
Game two would see the Tigers produce nine runs in the fourth as the Tigers went on to win, 11-0, in five innings. Delgado and Garcia would each have two hits with Nikki Gil while Gil and Ramirez led with two RBI. Ashley Croft earned the win going 4.2 innings allowing two hits and 10 strikeouts. Savannah Buhl would retire the last hitter.
Game 1
Cox picked up two strikeouts in the first inning while Shea would throw out a runner stealing third base to end the inning. ETBU came alive in the second inning capitalizing on three CC errors to score five runs. Shea would drive in two runs on a double while Cedillo and Delgado reached on errors to score two more. Solis then made it 5-0 with a sac fly to right.
After a scoreless third, the Tigers tacked on another run in the fourth inning as Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Cedillo. The Ladies would break up the no-hit bid in the sixth and score two runs. Yet, Cox would retire the side in the seventh to preserve the 6-2 win.
Game 2
After a scoreless first, the Tigers would strike with two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning. Delgado drove in two runs for a 2-0 lead. The Ladies would get a golden chance to score in the third, but Croft prevented the run from scoring with her strong pitching.
That set the stage for the nine-run fourth as the Tigers loaded the bases on their first three hitters. Ramirez would single in two runs, which was followed by an RBI single from Solis. After a double steal scored another run, Hannah Garcia made it 8-0 with a two-run single. Murin Musicant came on to pinch hit and would single in the ninth run before advancing and scoring the tenth run by way of a steal. Garza then reached on an error to score Gil. In the top of the fifth inning, Croft recorded the first two outs in before Buhl finished the final out.
ETBU will have their first American Southwest Conference road series against Mary Hardin-Baylor this weekend in Belton. Friday’s doubleheader has scheduled 4 and 6 p.m. starts, with a noon start set for Saturday.