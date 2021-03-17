ETBU Sports Information
Picking up where it left off 10 days ago, the No. 1 ranked East Texas Baptist University softball team scored 20 runs and produced dominate pitching in a doubleheader sweep of Southwestern University.
ETBU won, 12-2, and 8-0, with both games only being five innings as they improved to 10-0.
Behind a seven-run second inning, the Tigers took game, 12-2, in five innings. Hannah Garcia drove in two RBI on two hits while Murin Musicant also collected two hits. Tauryn Cummings produced three RBI on a home run. Preslye Cox received the win going 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits and five strikeouts.
Game two ended in the bottom of the fifth when ETBU scored their eighth runoff the game for a shutout victory, 8-0. Garcia and Cummings would each have a RBI on two hits while Mariah Delgado contributed two RBI. Sarah Cedillo also picked up two hits. Ashley Croft pitched her second straight complete game shutout win in five innings allowing one hit while striking out five batters.
Game 1
ETBU struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Garcia drove in Delgado with a RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. SU tied the game in the top of the second with a two-out RBI single. ETBU then capitalized with seven runs in the bottom of the second as Sarah Cedillo, Delgado, and Garcia had RBI doubles while Sydney Macias picked up an RBI single for a 5-1 lead. After Tristen Maddox was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Sydnee Shea then reached on an error that scored two more runs for an 8-1 lead.
ETBU tacked on a run in the third with a single by Musicant. SU did leave the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning before Cox retired the side. Cummings then came up with a pinch-hit three-run homer to make the it 12-1. Savannah Buhl then pitched the fifth inning allowing one run on a hit.
Game 2
Just like the first game, ETBU got the first run in the bottom of the first inning as Musicant reached on a fielder’s choice to score Garcia. In the second inning, Delgado drove in two runs with a RBI triple to make it 3-0. ETBU made it 4-0 after three as Maddox drove in Regina Garza from second on a single.
Croft kept the Pirate bats quiet allowing one hit through four innings. This then allowed ETBU to add three more runs in the bottom of the fourth as RBI doubles by Garcia and Daniella Solis would be followed by a RBI single from Cummings. In the fifth inning, Cedillo reached second on a sacrifice bunt and then came home as Jeanette Galvan delivered a RBI single forcing the end of the game, 8-0.
ETBU will be back home this weekend to meet up with Hardin-Simmons University. Friday night will be a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. with a scheduled noon start on Saturday.