Hallsville was slow out of the gate, but turned on the gas late to earn a come-from-behind 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-10 road district win against Longview at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The Ladycats improved their overall season record to 29-5, and their District 15-5A record to 8-0, while the Lady Lobos dropped their respective marks to 20-14 and 4-4.
“Longview’s always going to be aggressive,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Tara Wait said of what her team had to overcome in Tuesday night’s win. “They always jump out, and have energy and athletes. I think our girls figured it out.”
The road team saw Longview jump out to a 25-21 win in the opening set. Brianna Converse provided an early kill, and Jakayla Morrow, Brayleigh Mitchell and Aniyah Runnels followed with more scoring to give the Lady Lobos an early 8-3 edge. The home team’s lead ultimately grew to six when Janiah Green scored to make it a 18-12 game.
Converse ultimately produced 12 kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace. Mitchell followed with 11 kills and two blocks.
Hallsville answered with a quick 6-0 run that evened the score at 18-18, but Longview held off its opponent by scoring seven of the final 11 points in the period.
Mitchell’s kill helped the Lady Lobos retake the lead at 19-18, and Runnels followed with back-to-back slams over the net to grow their advantage to 21-18. The home team then wrapped up its surge when Converse provided a pair of kills, and Mitchell added one to the statistical category as well.
“We were hungry for it,” Chaka Jackson said of her team’s fast start on Tuesday. “We were definitely prepared.”
The teams continued to battle in the second set, but Hallsville ultimately started its comeback with a 25-20 win against Longview.
Hallsville then jumped out to a 9-1 start in the third set, but a series of miscues opened the door for Longview scoring opportunities that cut the gap to 19-18 late. Mitchell and Converse provided kills, and Runnels and Triniti Jackson teamed up for a block during the 17-10 run. Jackson finished with 20 assists, 10 digs and two blocks.
The Lady Lobos never tied the score up because their following serve went out of bounds, and the Ladycats eventually pulled away for another 25-20 win.
Hallsville saved its best for last in a dominant 25-10 set four win. Cate Thomas and Olivia Simmons earned back-to-back kills that broke an early tie and gave their team an early 6-4 edge.
Thomas finished the outing with 11 kills, four blocks, one assist and one dig, while Simmons added nine kills, two blocks and two digs.
The Ladycats continued to lean on a similar approach during a critical 10-0 run that produced a late 19-6 lead. Simmons started the surge with a kill, and she and Teagan Hill teamed up for a collective block a few moments later. Lauren Pyle then set up one of Hill’s kills, Simmons followed with another kill, and Maci Mahan attacked from the top to build up a 13-point advantage.
Hallsville’s latest victory was ultimately wrapped up by the late kills from Simmons, Hill and Thomas.
Pyle finished the night with 35 assists, 10 digs, six kills and an ace, while Mahan provided nine kills and thrwee digs. Hill added eight kills, eight blocks, seven digs and one ace.
MARSHALL 3, TYLER 0: MARSHALL — Shannon Mills served up 14 points, including three aces, and added five blocks for Marshall in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 sweep over Tyler.
Caitlyn Ellenburg filled the state sheet with 11 assists, 10 digs, eight kills, seven blocks and three aces. Claire Abney finished with nine assists and five kills, Alyson Roberson two aces and six digs, Isabella Emory 18 serve receive receptions, 14 digs and three aces, Are’Anna Gill six kills and five digs, Sarah Jane Palmer six receptions and four digs, Alyssa Helton five digs and two kills and Terria Wilson five blocks.
Roberson and Abney were both perfect on their serves.
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: TATUM — The No. 9 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles used a balanced attack at the net and a sizzling night from the service stripe to earn a 25-8, 25-5, 25-10 sweep over Jefferson.
Kaylei Stroud had eight kills, Kamdyn Scott seven, Kaysen Foster six, Kerrigan Biggs five and Abby Sorenson four. At the line, Sorenson fired off five aces, Kaylei Stroud, Karly Stroud, Scott and Aundrea Bradley three apiece and Biggs two. Kaylei Stroud added five digs, Biggs two digs, Foster two blocks, Tayden Barker six assists, Scott five digs, Sorenson four digs and 17 assists and Bradley two digs.
WASKOM 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Waskom Lady Wildcats notched a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 sweep over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Alaina Dyson paced Waskom with 26 kills, nine blocks and four aces. Anna Claire Reeves added 13 assists and five aces, LaDaija Thomas 10 digs and three kills, Ellen Nuner three blocks, Jaynai Miles three blocks and five digs and Macie Moody three aces.
Kyleigh Stephens had six kills, and Ava Henigan and Kerrigan Love added four apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields. Carson Davis and Stephens had one block apiece, Gracey Struwe 10 digs and Henigan eight, Kyleigh Griffin and Allie O’Brien one ace apiece and O’Brien 14 assists.