Nothing good came from a fan throwing popcorn at Russell Westbrook. It was a stupid and immature thing to do and that fan has since been banned from Wells Fargo Center and his tickets to Philadelphia 76ers games have been revoked, as they should. The same goes for the fan who spit on Trae Young and was kicked out of Madison Square Garden. That behavior is just flat out disgusting and immature.
“We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior,” the Sixers said in a statement. “There is no place for it in our sport or arena.”
The statement is absolutely true – there is no place for that.
There’s also no place for Westbrook’s reaction either.
Having popcorn land on you doesn’t hurt and won’t be the source of an athlete missing games. Westbrook snapped and completely lost his cool. By reacting that way, he not only let that one fan get the best of him but he has now made himself an open target. Fans will see he’s a ticking time bomb and will say and do whatever they can think of to make him explode.
I get it – fans can be nasty and they often know no boundaries. However, professional athlete on the court or field has to be able to tune it out and let it roll of his or her back. There’s a reason the athlete is being paid to be on the field or court while the fan is the one paying to watch that professional athlete. In my mind, the athlete has the last laugh for that reason alone.
It comes with the territory. If you’re in the public eye day after day playing in front of thousands of fans, people are going to dislike you. You’ve got to be thick skinned or you’ve already lost.
Fans get out of line with the name calling and expletives but in a way, that can be compliment.
Reggie Jackson once said, “Fans don’t boo nobodies,” and I think Young showed he grasped this concept when he said he welcomed the F-bombs. If that’s what fans are chanting toward you, it’s probably because you’ve done your job to help your team beat their team.
I hate the fact that kind of behavior goes on among fans. Sports should provide a family-friendly environment and great bonding opportunities but I wouldn’t want to take my kids to a game where fans are giving the finger (other than to say “We’re No. 1”), yelling expletives and throwing things at players. It’s teaching the wrong lessons and isn’t doing anyone any favors.
Unfortunately though, when one reacts the way Westbrook did, it only encourages this disgusting behavior.