MARSHALL — The Northeast Texas Soccer Association (NTSA), in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines, is less than a month away from starting their youth soccer season right here in Marshall.
The league is for ages 3 to 14. The registration ends on Feb. 10. The games start on March 4, and the season ends on May 13.
"Our mission is to help children develop, and through sports and recreation we are able to fulfill this through a collaboration with an amazing group of volunteers from Marshall who stepped up to make sure youth soccer is being offered to our kids and families." said Chad Patterson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines.
Patterson recognizes the importance of sports in children's lives. For this reason, the NTSA and the Boys and Girls Club are excited to help raise the quality of life for youth in the greater Marshall area through sports.
"Sports and recreation, and particularly soccer, are great learning labs for children to gain not only the skills and experiences between the lines on the soccer field, but also lessons of teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and so much more," said Patterson. "Sports is one of the tools we offer to help children grow and develop their fullest potential."
Patterson, a former student athlete, is excited to help kids have the opportunity to learn the lessons only sports can teach you.
"I was blessed to grow up with a dad who was a head football coach, always encouraged to play sports and participate. As a collegiate scholarship athlete at Baylor University, I learned so many life and leadership lessons that still guide my life today" Patterson said.
To learn more about registration, sponsorship or contribution, visit begreateasttexas.com.