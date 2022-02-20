Is it just me or are we hearing a lot less about the Olympics compared to what we usually do? I admit, I haven’t watched any of this year’s winter games but it seems like we normally at least year about medal counts without actually seeking it out but it’s also very possible that I continue to live under a rock.
It seems impossible for the Olympics to come without the discussion of what is a sport and what isn’t, at least for me. Sometimes I bring it up, sometimes someone else does but it’s a common theme for me for what reason or another and often comes up as a topic in my column, such as right now.
During the summer Olympics, the discussion usually starts with gymnastics. During the winter Olympics, it starts with figure skating and since it’s the winter Olympics going on right now, let’s start right there. Let me just say that figure skating is not a sport.
Figure skating no doubt takes a tremendous amount of talent, talent I do not have, and I think those who do it are athletic, and not to mention, I almost wipe out at the site of ice but there’s more than talent that’s required in order for something to be called a sport. Figure skating is dancing on ice and if we consider figure skating a sport, we must consider dancing a sport, such as ballet and what not. Again, dancing requires an incredible skill I’m not good at and in my mind, is considered an art, another area in which I fall short.
Regardless, I think there has to be some criteria met in determining whether or not an event can be qualified as a sport and one reason I don’t consider figure skating or gymnastics a sport is because there has to be a clear-cut winner, no questions asked and having a winner determined by the opinions of judges just doesn’t cut it.
Don’t give me the “Refs are the judges” argument. A ref is simply there to determine whether or not the running back crossed the goal line and if he does, his team gets six points. If not, no points were scored on the play. The amount of points is not up for discussion. It doesn’t matter if the runner did a 360 in the air with grace while the right music played.
There are several other competitions and events that can be called into question but I think a good starting point is if a winner is determined by what a person likes, dislikes, feels good about or is offended by, then it cannot in any way be considered a sport.
Recently, my wife was watching a reality series about cheerleading and she came to me afterwards and said, “I didn’t realize how subjective it is,” and proceeded to talk about the judging. If I had a microphone, I would have just dropped it right there and walked off.
Her telling me that reminded me of something Rick Riley wrote years ago – “…wearing a circle skirt and a tight sweater and facing away from the field going, ‘2-4-6-8’ is not a sport.”
I know there are different types of cheerleading events whether at a game or competing against other cheer teams but in my opinion, neither one is a sport.
I also can’t help but think if attractiveness plays a role it can’t be considered a sport.
Some of these competitors will get dressed up and put on makeup like it’s going to help them win the competition. Probably because it will. If judges think the look of the competitor fits, they’re probably going to award extra points.
Yogi Berra was once told he was ugly, to which he responded, “So what? I never hit with my face.”
Saying something is not a sport is no insult. Some things are just in a different category. I can’t draw nor play guitar but I have crazy respect for those who can and saying those things aren’t sports are a no-brainer. One thing I don’t understand is that a lot of people who might be upset by me suggesting these events and competitions aren’t in the same category as traditional sports aren’t even sports fans.
I’m not sure what this year’s Olympic competitions have been like since I haven’t watched and heard next to nothing but for those that are subjective should be in a category other than sports. Not all competitions are sports.