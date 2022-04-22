Time is ticking on Jacob Oden’s baseball career and he’s trying to make the most of it while it lasts.
“I don’t know how I feel about it honestly,” Oden said. “It’s my last couple games I’ll ever play baseball. It’s crazy how time goes by so fast.”
Baseball has been part of Oden’s life since he was 3 years old and through the last 15 years the game has provided memories that will last a lifetime.
“Going to state tournament in t-ball,” Oden said when asked what his earliest baseball memory is. “I was 5 at the time.
“Definitely going to the third round last year, beating Highland Park,” Oden offered in his list of favorite baseball moments, adding, “Probably how competitive waffle ball gets in the locker room, and basketball.”
Now that he’s a senior, the Mavs’ catcher said he has stepped into a larger leadership role.
“After learning from the guys last year and how they led the team, I try to do better at leading this year instead of being one of the guys who didn’t care or didn’t want to lead,” he explained. “I’m pretty vocal on the field. I just try to get my teammates to go the right direction.”
“He’s one of our more vocal guys and he leads by action as well, even with something as simple as body language,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “The guys look up to him.”
This season, Oden has 23 hits, five of which have gone for doubles. He has 17 runs and nine RBI. He’s been hit by a pitch eight times. He owns a batting average of .371, an on-base percentage of .452 and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .904.
“Being a catcher, you’re the quarterback on the field,” Dunaway said. “He interacts with the pitchers and he gets to have a hand in the decision, tells us what’s working and what needs to change. At the plate, he knows how to get on base. He’s not afraid to take a hit-by-pitch or lay down a bunt. He’s very versatile.”
One of the main keys to connecting with his pitchers is using humor.
“Honestly, just making jokes with them and having fun with them at all times because if you can get them laughing up there, they’re not going to think about throwing a bad pitch and they’re going to be in a good mood the rest of the game,” Oden said.
Oden plans to hang up the cleats after high school and stay close to home to attend college.
“I’m probably going to go to ETBU and just do school there,” he offered. “I’m going to major in business. I hope to eventually get my real estate license and be a real estate agent.”
Until then, Oden and his Mavericks still have a few games left of this season, including tonight, when they travel to Longview to take on the Lobos. First pitch is slated for a 7 p.m.