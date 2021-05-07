Marshall’s baseball team has its work cut out for it as it goes into the playoffs, facing a state-ranked team in Whitehouse.
“I think they’re No. 12,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said of the Wildcats. “They’re the district champs, 21-5, so a solid baseball team with a history of being successful. It is what it is with the matchup but we’ve talked about it all year – our team motto is ‘us vs. us.’ I really believe if we have the right mindset, we’re confident in what we do and we just go out and play the game the way we know we can play it then we have a chance to be successful. I tell the kids all the time to just go out and go play. The winning and losing will take care of itself but if we get caught up in how many people are there, it’s a playoff game and start worrying about the reward, that takes away from going out and playing the game the right way.”
Earlier in the week, Dunaway sent his coaches a quote by Michael Jordan.
“‘Worth ethic eliminates fear,”’ Dunaway said reading the quote. “‘If you put forth the work, then what are you fearing? I never feared the game because I put in the work.’ I guess that’s kind of what we do.”
Marshall’s junior catcher, Jacob Oden, said he’s going into this game no differently than he would a district game.
“It’s the same mentality though it all – just stay focused and play it as another game,” Oden said. “We’ve just got to play hard, honestly. We’ve got to keep our same mindset through district and into the playoffs.”
The Mavericks, who own a 13-14 overall record, have had their share of ups and downs but Oden said through it all, they have stuck together and gotten closer as a team.
“I’m pretty excited,” Oden said. “I’m just glad the whole team can come together. Hopefully we can do something in the playoffs and make a run.
“I feel like everyone on the team is friends with each other so that creates a big role in how we connect and how we bond with each other,” he added. “We can all make each other laugh and stuff like that. That plays a big role on the field and we can all trust each other to make plays.”
Oden, a junior, knows his leadership role as a senior next year will be larger and said he has learned things from the current seniors that he plans to use.
“All the seniors have become role models for the younger groups. They’ve kind of taught us how to play and how to work together. Hopefully I can put that into play next year.”
“He’s really grown through his three years here,” Dunaway said of Oden. “When he was a freshman, I knew his dad was a bigger guy, but he hadn’t gotten quite that big yet. COVID hit last year and that really messed up a lot of things for a lot of teams, especially us being so young. He was a sophomore and he was catching behind Peyton McMullen, who was a senior, so we were going to have opportunities for him to grow as a catcher and learn how to control the game but we kind of had to start that process over again this year. He just works hard every day. He’s gotten so much better at the little things of catching over the season. I don’t think he could throw a guy out at the beginning and now people are scared to run on him. He ended up being a guy who was going to be a three or four-hole hitter for us and he has locked in that four-hole position, a guy you want at the plate when runners are on. He’s somewhere at the top for our team in RBIs this year. He just competes. He does not like to lose and he will let you know about it. He will let his teammates know. He gets made because he wants to win and we need that.”
Marshall and Whitehouse are slated to play the first game at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Whitehouse. The two will go head-to-head Saturday for game two in Marshall and if necessary, a third game will follow.