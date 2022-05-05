I’m an old-school guy. I love the traditional ways. I’m not quite the “get of my lawn” guy yet but I’m not big on change, especially if that change is trying to fix something that’s not broken.
Like in football, trying to change what a catch is to “making a football move to complete the process,” mumbo jumbo complicated a simple issue. Two feet down and possession really isn’t all the complicated. The changes made by Roger Goodell’s administration completely messed up aspects that didn’t need to be touched.
Now, having said all that, there’s one issue I’m on the fence about that I never thought I’d ever have been even close to the fence – robot umpires.
Having robot umpires would do away with the human element of baseball, something that has been part of the game since its conception, which is why it’s hard for old-school fans like myself to get on board. Missed balls and strikes will happen.
But do they have to?
We boo umps and refs when they make a bad call against our team and blame them for the result instead of being realistic about the fact that our team had other chances, and our hatred for that bad call often stays with us forever. Once can claim, “My team would have won had the calls be right” and in theory, robot umpires provide an opportunity to see just how accurate that statement is.
The problem with that though is the “in theory” part.
Instant Replay, “in theory” should clean things up and make the wrong things right but it was because of instant replay that the refs, who apparently don’t see the act of diving toward the end zone to score a touchdown move as an “act common to the game,” or a “football move (No, I’m not bitter. I don’t know what you’re talking about).”
The technology to improve the game and drastically decrease the number of mistakes is there but it comes back to the human element that adds to the errors.
However, a real life human umpire is needed behind the plate not necessarily to announce whether the pitch was a ball or strike but for plays at the plate.
When it comes to balls or strikes, safe or out, foul or fair, the human element really shouldn’t be a factor. Either the ball was in the strike zone or it wasn’t. The runner either touched the plate or he didn’t. If a running back crossed the goal line and the ref called him short, we wouldn’t be satisfied with the human-element argument.
The part of me that’s in favor of bringing in robot umpires is the part that wants to be as accurate as possible and eliminate blown calls. The part of me that’s against it is based on what we’ve seen from instant replay, I’m not convinced it’s actually going to work the way it should and I have doubts as to how well it will adjust from one batter to the next.
There’s clearly no perfect solution and each side comes with the pros and cons. Whatever changes happen to baseball in the upcoming years, even old-school fans like myself will learn to adapt.