MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks opened the 2022 high school football season — and the Jack Alvarez era — at home on Friday against former district rival Tyler High.
The Mavericks went old school on Friday, using a stout rushing attack to run pass the Tyler Lions, 40-29.
J.Q. Davis and Byrd Robinson each had more than 100 yards rushing by halftime as the Mavs bounced out to a 33-19 halftime lead and were never really in trouble.
Marshall rushed for an astounding 302 yards on 47 attempts. Davis led the Mavs with 153 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. His backfield mate, Robinson, added 121 yards on 10 attempts.
Collier Slone, despite throwing for just 47 yards, threw two touchdowns — 22 yards to Robinson and 5 yards to Jacorey Smith.
Marshall had 25 first downs. The Mavericks did have 16 penalties for 160 yards.
The Lions were held to 52 yard rushing, but sophomore quarterback JaBralyn Williams had a nice debut, hitting on 15 of 25 passing attempts for 219 yards.
Williams scored on a 2-yard run and threw TD passes of 8 yards to Ja'Davion Lacy and 27 yards to Ashad Walker.
New kick Israel Villela kicked three field goals (37, 31, 21). He made 2 of 3 extra points.
Derrick McFall led the Lions in rushing with 20 yards on five attempts.
Lacy had five catches for 97 yards, with Montrell Wade adding three snags for 27 yards. Marquette Martin had two receptions for 46 yards and Walker had two catches for 34 yards.
Tyler had 20 first downs with 12 penalties for 85 yards.
The Mavericks took a 33-19 halftime lead as both Davis (16-111) and Robinson (8-103) were over 100 yards rushing.
Tyler was hurt with back to back turners, a lateral that was recovered at the Lions' five by Tra Adams and an interception by Gi'Kovian McCoy.
The Lions' Ladarius Franklin pounced on a fumble punt by the Mavs.
LIONS TALES: Captains for Tyler were Derrick McFall, Xavier Tatum, Zachaun Williams and John Taylor IV. ... Captians for Marshall were Quintarus Hawkins, Gi'Kovian McCoy, Gavin Pilarowski and Jacorey Smith. ... Voice of the Lions, Manny Almanza, will call Tyler games this year on KTBB 600-AM, 97.5-FM radio. His broadcast partner is Clayton Neville, who is a news radio announcer on WBAP in Dallas. ... The Lions' next game is Friday, Sept. 2 against rivaly Tyler Legacy. Tyler is the visitor with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ... Marshall takes on its rival next week, traveling to Longview. ... The Tyler subvarsity teams sweep the Mavericks — JV (26-14) in Tyler, Frosh A (34-22) in Marshall and Frosh B (28-8) in Marshall.