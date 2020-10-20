Black bear sightings continue to increase in our area and across the state.
Bowie, Grayson and Titus counties have all reported an increase in confirmed sightings. Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana all have active bear populations.
Many Oklahoma and Arkansas bear call the expansive Red River bottom home. During the spring months multiple reports along the Interstate 30 corridor filter in. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department these bears are most likely young males expanding to new territory.
The young males will leave their birthplace and venture long distances to establish their own turf. There is another group of black bears that seem to be flourishing as well if not better than the Red River group. The Big Bend area in South Texas the counties of Culberson, Edwards, Brewster, Val Verde, Terrell, Crockett and Maverick all have confirmed breeding populations.
Many of the surrounding counties, of course, are populated however the numbers are lower but the bears are expanding.
The interaction with humans is bound to happen sooner or later. Keep in mind that black bears are protected and it is illegal to kill one. Most encounters of people and bears are brief with the bear exiting the area hastily. There can be a dangerous element to some encounters.
A female with cubs is an entirely different situation. The term “mama bear” was not coined because of the bear’s friendly demeanor. Even if a sow with cubs is startled by a hiker, hunter, etc., chances are she will bolt with the cubs.
Black bears can be dangerous so be prepared if hunting or camping in areas known for bear activity. TP&W officials had to employ a tactic known as hazing in a recent encounter in the city limits of Del Rio. Loud noises, shooting the bears with rubber bullets or paintball guns will normally get the bears moving.
If the bears realize there will be pet food daily at the same location chances are problems will arise. Pepper spray or blank ammunition or even fireworks should be packed in the camping bags. TPWD is interested in documenting all sightings of bears and encourages reporting any sightings to a local biologist.
Biologists can provide technical help on how to detour bears, and other unique animal visitors, from areas near your home. You can find more information about bears and bear safety on the TP&W website.
Hunters or anyone spotting a bear are encouraged to call the east Texas Region Office at 903-566-1626 extension 209.