The rut in whitetail deer is something of a hot topic year round. The subject is at the forefront of many campfire, café and internet conversations.
The rut has been important to hunters for as long as there has been hunting.
The rut will trigger even the oldest and wary buck to throw caution to the wind. A monster buck found in broad daylight in the middle of a wheat field during the rut may only operate nocturnally the remaining 10 months of the year.
Bucks reaching the age of five plus years are essentially ghosts. They learn and only move for two things, food and cover.
That is until the rut, during the rut, all bets are off. Food and cover are just a memory and a receptive doe is the only thing these guys care about.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has done extensive research on the rut in whitetails and this data still proves useful. Back in 1996 the state was divided up into 10 regions. Some were divided further (Pineywoods) so there were 16 total.
Whitetail are resilient and efficient as high success rates are the norm, 90% successful breeding is not uncommon. Female deer will come into estrus and if not bred will come into estrus again 28 days later a safety factor for sure. Studies were done to record birth dates of fawns. Once this data was collected, biologists simply subtracted the gestation period of 200 days. This result was obviously the conception date. Plus or minus a couple of days will deliver an approximate rut date.
These dates are of course averages but the rut is about as constant as a watch.
All this rut talk does not necessarily make it “easier” to hunt them but the average buck will be on his feet and moving. This increases the odds for a hunter to encounter the bucks as they conduct the search to ensure the species. The numbers bear this out but being in the stand is critical anytime you go hunting. Staying in the stand throughout the day will add to the probability of encountering that traveling buck.
Check out the website for the entire state if you have an annual lease or a planned trip elsewhere in the state. The graphs and maps can help with planning trips or scheduling hunts.
Good luck, go early and stay late.