We have received a couple of cold fronts that actually made it feel like fall.
This “feeling fall” holds a special place with me. The air seems to smell better and hunters/anglers alike all seem to be in a better than usual mood. The hunters of course are wrapped up in the bow stand plans or preparing for the gun season.
The pure anglers are hitting the lakes and rivers and slamming the bass, crappie and catfish. The folks that enjoy both fishing and hunting are in paradise. We can hunt in the morning then ease out of the tree stand to do a little crappie snatching in the river.
This week we will focus on Fall crappie and how to get them.
If you absolutely “had” to catch a mess of crappie, I would highly recommend heading to your local river. The Sabine River Bottom is where I grew up learning to fish and hunt.
The Sabine is typically at low levels in the early fall and this is an advantage for the crappie angler. During these low level periods, areas of the Sabine forbid boat traffic as it is just too shallow. Again this is a good thing for the river crappie angler.
The reasons are obvious after experiencing a low water trip. First of all the fish are concentrated with the majority of the water being gone. The fish will be in the main channel or any deep holes by channel swings. As the water gets lower, the fish pile in these holes and the stage is set. Keep in mind crappie aren’t the only fish using these holes. I have caught largemouth bass, spotted bass, crappie and catfish all in the same area and all on a crappie jig.
Finding the right spot will take some work but ordinarily the holes that had fish last year will hold fish this year. The river does change course over time and holes will silt in and of course new deep areas will form so be prepared to move. Not all deep areas will hold fish and sometimes even the perfect looking areas will be barren.
This makes finding your own sweet spot that much better. An afternoon of catching 50 to 100 crappie is not unheard of and there will always be some “slabs” in the mix.
A 6.5-foot medium light spinning rod and spinning reel spooled with 20-pound test braid is a good set up. Some anglers use the 8 foot crappie rods with an ultra-light bait caster or even the 12-foot crappie poles and no reel at all. I use former. The braid is unbeatable for detecting even the most subtle bites and getting your jig hung in the brush is no problem as the braid will easily straighten the hook.
A 16th ounce jig head with a loop knot, fished vertically slowly raised and lowered around cover should get bites immediately. If no bites occur after a couple of casts, move to the next stump.
Walking the bank can be dangerous. Watch your footing, old trot lines, snakes and underwater hazards are part of the deal so be careful.
Good luck and happy Fall Y’all.