Last week, we tried Lake Fork for an afternoon of fishing. Looking for fish to put in the freezer, we came armed with a variety of gear and offerings. First and foremost, having friends that live and work on the lake is a big advantage when it comes to catching fish. My longtime friend, Calvin Harris of Quitman, had told me he had the bream and catfish dialed in and we may have a shot at a limit of crappie. This seemed like a no-miss opportunity to get a couple of bags of filets of “something”.
Our first stop was a deep brush pile on a steep point. The brush pile had fish, so we settled in on vertical jigging. While I was concentrating on the brush pile and jig, Harris rigged his bream rig up. It was a long cast, but he was able to land a keeper channel cat on his first attempt.
This looked like much more fun than jigging for crappie. Harris’ second cast delivered a large keeper bluegill. All while I’m crawling my crappie jig around the brush pile. The third cast delivered another catfish. That’s all I needed to see and retired the crappie fishing completely.
My first cast with the bream rig landed perfectly and the bobber never settled in before rapidly sinking. A larger channel cat was landed and it appeared we had hit the daily double. Another couple of nice bluegill and what I assumed was a small submarine or large catfish swam away leaving me with a straightened out #6 bream hook.
Harris kept moving in and out trying to focus on bream. We changed points and got shallower in the three to five foot range. This was where the bream seemed to be. A channel cat would show up every so often, but they were smaller non-keepers.
We would catch one to three big bream and then the smaller bream would begin to show up. By moving up and down the banks on the main lake, we would stop and catch keeper bream until the size declined, and move on.
We discussed coming back with a full arsenal, so we could catch a limit of whatever was biting. Early summer fishing trips can be some of the best all year. Many fish are still spawning or at least they are shallow. There were even some schooling largemouth on one of the points we fished, but bass were not on the menu.
Lake Fork has been a favorite for decades and it seems like the old girl is still producing fishing fun. Fork is full unlike some other area lakes that are five to 10 feet high. Get out this weekend and bring gear to match the fish. A few catfish, a few big bream and a few crappie is all it takes to have a quality fish fry.