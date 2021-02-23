Every year at Lake O’ the Pines and Lake Fork, crappie regulations change.
From the first day of December to the last day of February, the first 25 crappie caught must be retained. The daily limit remains at 25 fish, but there are no minimum length limits. These two lakes are well known for this crappie season. Anglers from all over the country come to Fork and The Pines and spend a few days and some stay the entire winter.
The reason for the season is the crappie at these two reservoirs will form large schools on the lower ends of the lakes during the cooler months. Pulling crappie from these depths too quickly can cause a fish’s swim bladder to distend. Not being able to decompress on the ride up will essentially prevent a non-keeper fish from returning to its depth.
This prompted the change in regulations during the three month period. The season is probably one of the most popular changes ever implemented by the TP&W. Marina operators enjoy the boost of anglers during typically slow months. The bait business alone is increased exponentially. The business at area restaurants, motels benefit as do the anglers taking home crappie filets for the freezer.
If you have never experienced crappie fishing during the winter season, you are missing out.
A boat is necessary, but during my trips to either lakes, the type of boat is irrelevant. Pontoon boats are really popular and an entire family can join in on the fun. Bass boats to flat bottoms and everything in between can be found cruising, looking for crappie. On more than one occasion ski and/or wake boats have been spotted with crappie rods hanging over the side. At any rate, get out there and if you have electronics even better.
Simply idle around looking for depth changes, channels or deep points or flats. You’re looking for shad. The shad are the reason the crappie are there to begin with. If balls of shad appear on your screen, it is a good bet the crappie will be near. Usually a few feet under the shad but always near them.
Not all crappie in either lake practice this deep game and by the end of February the party sort of fizzles out. The crappie start getting ready to head to the shallows for spawning purposes.
There will still be plenty crappie in the depths, so use this final weekend to put a few filets in your freezer.