One of God’s greatest creations of natural beauty is a place located in the oak forest bottoms and rolling pine hills of East Texas called Caddo Lake.
My wife, Becky, who was born and raised on this special lake, and our children Hunter, Rokky and Shaynee could not have wished for a better place to spend their lives.
Well, it’s that time again to temporarily lay down our rods and pick up our old shotguns and get ready for dove and teal season in September.
There is excitement in the air as dove hunters head for the goat weed fields and the teal hunters are busy brushing their teal blinds.
Before I get on with the fishing business, I want to share one of the miracles our family was fortunate to be a part of this week as we dealt with the most powerful storm named Laura that has ever hit our nation.
We got everything ready that we thought we would need because we were sure we would not have electricity.
Now, I want you to listen to this – we did not lose electric service at all. This was just a miracle from the Lord, who controls all the storms of life that we deal with.
My oldest son Hunter and I made a run down on the Big Lake on Caddo to check spots to see if white perch were in their usual spots.
The wind was out of the east, which meant that the perch would be slow. That is exactly how it was.
We caught some nice channel catfish and a few black bass.
We knew from years of experience that we best head back to the house because the perch were too scattered to fool with that day.
Your best bet on white perch during hot weather is tops and lily pads in the river along Caddo.
Don’t forget – fishing and hunting licenses expired Aug. 31.
FISHING REPORT
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057: Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered on Big Lake around stumps, duck blinds and single big trees on shiners and jigs three to five feet deep. Black bass scattered on weedless lures around moss beds and lily pads out from Bird Island. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners or large earthworms in pipeline area. Bream scattered two feet deep using worms or crickets in Little Greek Brake area.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233: Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered on Big Lake around stumps, duck blinds and single big trees on shiners or jigs three to five feet deep. Black bass fair around moss beds and lily pads on weedless lures in Little Green Brake area. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered two feet deep around big trees on crickets or worms.
Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213: Launching conditions are normal. Perch fair on river in brush tops six to eight feet deep on shiner and jigs and lily pads two to three feet deep on jigs or shiners. Black bass fair along brinks on top water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines along banks using shiners or large earth worms. Bream scattered two feet deep on worms or crickets around big trees.
Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530: Launching conditions are normal. Hit woods for perch three to feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered along shorelines on top water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods using shiners or big earth worms.