As the “Dog Days” of summer are winding down, fish are comfortable as ever in the special place their creator prepared just for them.
Marine biologists tell us that special place is scientifically referred to as a spectrum. This special area according to research is an area usually two to four feet vertically, according to depth of water that is an ideal temperature year around.
When we fishermen are burning up in the summer or freezing in the winter, Mr. Fish is “cool” as a cucumber in his special area. I guess you would say Mr. Fish has got it “made in the shade.”
Good reports from Caddo Lake from Rokky and Alisha Mullikin fishing for perch around the single big trees, stumps and blinds in the pipeline area. Fishing depth is three to five feet on shiners On Lake O’ the Pines, wooded areas are paying off three to six feet deep on shiners.
Can you believe it? September is here. That means many outdoorsmen will be laying down their fishing poles and picking up their shotguns and heading for the woods.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Water level is near normal. Perch are around stumps, blinds and single big trees in pipeline area three to five feet on jigs and shiners. Black bass fair on top water lures around big trees out from islands in Bird Island area. Bream scattered around edge of islands on foot deep on worms and crickets.
Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake on big worms and shiners.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Water level is near normal. Perch around stumps, blinds and big single trees in pipeline area three to five feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass fair on top water lures around big trees in Old Folks Area and Goose Prairie Area. Bream scattered around edge of islands worms and crickets.
Catfish fair on trotlines using big worms and shiners in Big Lake area.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Water level is near normal. Perch fair in river area in tops six to eight feet deep using jigs and shiners. Black bass fair on top water lures along shoreline of river. Bream scattered around big trees and points of islands in Turtle Shell and Ames Springs. Worms and crickets are best for bream Catfish fair on trotlines in river area on big worms and shiners.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530
Water level is near normal. Perch in woods 3 feet to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair along shore lines on top water lures. Bream scattered along creek banks on worms and crickets. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods on big worms and shiners.