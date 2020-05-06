The family that enjoys the outdoors may have the best of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Not that anyone is “enjoying” the struggles this virus has delivered to our doors, but perhaps making the best of a negative situation is what East Texas is all about.
Boat ramps at area lakes and rivers seem to be busier than most other years, and everyone seems to be enjoying outdoor activities such as swimming, camping, fishing and boating. Social distancing East Texas style delivers some sort of comfort or relief from an otherwise tough situation.
The state parks have reopened and are welcoming campers to visit. Each park will most likely have site specific regulations so check in advance to see what is available.
Martin Creek has primitive camping areas as well as primitive shelters. Tyler state park also offers camping spots as does Caddo and Bob Sandlin state parks.
Fishing opportunities at all these parks are numerous. Several parks have fishing piers equipped with fish feeders to keep the fish interested and in the neighborhood. Many families will bring their boat and set trotlines for catfish at night. Some families don’t even fish and just enjoy the nature walks on trails and all state parks offer cool exhibits or seminars.
Caddo State Park offers a night tour along the banks of the river/lake guided by a ranger biologist explaining night sights and sounds. Bullfrogs are out in full force right now so the families that enjoy frog legs can have fun catching them. Some of the Corps of Engineer Parks at Lake O’ the Pines are open, but as of this writing I couldn’t verify services offered. Check the website before making plans.
Cruising a river is a good idea for the boating family. Pack a cooler with goodies and head out. The Sabine River has quality ramps every few miles.
The catfishing has been on fire the past few weeks on the Sabine. Rod and reel anglers as well as throwlines or trotlines. I have heard tons of reports of big catfish, giant flatheads, blues and channels, the pictures are everywhere. The Sabine level has been high over the past few weeks but it is dropping steadily and quickly now which could hurt the bite.
Even if fishing isn’t your game, slowly cruising up and down this river can render sites not often seen. River otters, alligators and even Bald Eagles can be seen in their natural habitat. Wild turkey, feral hogs and whitetail deer also call the river bottom home and quietly easing along can put you in an encounter with these.
One word of caution for river travel: When you launch, it is best to head upstream. If mechanical problems arise getting back to the ramp will be much easier floating back downstream.
Get out and get your healthy dose of Vitamin D as often as possible.