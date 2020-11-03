In a couple of days the entire state of Texas will be buzzing, and for reasons other than political.
For anyone with the slightest of interest in deer hunting, this weekend is like Christmas morning. Family trips, work vacations and even wedding plans have been changed to accommodate the whitetail deer season.
We love our deer hunting, we like talking about it, planning for it and most of all doing it. East Texas is no different than the rest of the state and we will be out in full force for the next few weeks.
Texas has long been an epicenter for the entire nation for whitetail deer hunting. South Texas is world famous for their Muy Grande. The Hill Country is well known for having the most deer per acre and with some outstanding trophies.
North Texas has a growing herd of giant whitetails as well as some dandy Mule deer. Even the west Texas deserts have magnum whitetail along with their mulies. Meanwhile over here in East Texas the whitetail is king. The thing about Texas deer hunters is we tend to hunt multiple portions of the state.
Many families have a lease or hunting land near home and a second tract in another part of the state.
As for the condition of the state wide deer herd and the forecast for the 2020-2021, we have great news. Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Whitetail Deer Program leader Alan Cain is optimistic about the 2020-2021 deer season. Cain published an article back in July explaining how the rainfall received during spring was like a turbo boost to the nutritional value of browse available to pregnant and nursing does.
This also benefited the bucks growing antlers. I saw a 2.5 year old 8 point this week that although his body hadn’t filled out, his rack was impressive. This guy will be a nice buck in a couple more years. The article went on to say if we got timely rainfall the rest of the summer, things should be awesome. We did receive rain and in the right amounts.
The acorn production is above average as well as the browse condition. In short, the season is setting up to be one the best in a few years. The past few years have been good which built up the base of the herd which in turn boosted the fawning and recruitment. Bigger, healthier deer raise bigger, healthier fawns.
We are in a cycle that improves every year and that is always good news.
Be safe out there and send pics of the kids with their deer.