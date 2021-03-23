The record breaking cold front that smashed into Texas back in February caused unprecedented damage.
The deadly cold even had a serious impact on wildlife across the state. The lakes do not seem to have been harmed even though large portions of some lakes remained frozen for days. Basically slowing down the spring warm up seems to be the only negative impact.
Giant bass have been weighed in all over the state with the Sharelunker program on a record setting pace. Our saltwater resources did not fair as well.
The long term research is still being compiled and digested but the immediate effects are grim. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department published fish kill numbers related to the February freez.
For the entire coast, the conservative number of 3.8 million fish were killed due to the freeze. There is a small silver lining in the report in that this kill was not as bad as others on average. Historic freeze related fish kills of the 1980’s and 1990’s were much worse. In 1983 Texas lost 14.4 million fish and on two separate occasions in 1989 we lost over 17 million total fish.
It took 2-3 years to recover from these episodes. The numbers rebounded well but larger “sow” Trout were rare for another couple of years. The upper and lower Laguna Madre were hit the hardest as these systems lost 89% of the spotted seatrout of the total. Over 104,000 “specks” were found in the Lower Laguna Madre alone.
Another 78% of all the Black Drum lost came from the Lower Laguna Madre. Redfish numbers were lower possibly because of relatively few were in the shallows of the system. Overall, gamefish were hit hard but historically it could have been much worse. The TP&W is in much better shape to help with the recovery this time.
Anglers have become instrumental in helping with our resources. Catch and release or keeping fewer trout are a quick boost to helping the trout restock themselves. The TP&W is also ready with restocking hatchery trout to help with the recovery. It’s a big job and a lot of coast line. From Sabine Pass to Brownsville is a little over 450 miles of Texas coast.
To put this in perspective, It’s about 400 miles from Sabine Pass to Mobile Bay.
Hopefully these plans and the conservation ethics of Texas anglers we can make the coast bounce back.