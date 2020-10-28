Saturday will be a monumental day in the deer hunting youth of East Texas.
Legends and memories will begin their career this weekend and the tales will be retold for generations. This weekend is the 2020-2021 version of the “Youth Only” whitetail deer season. Many of our hunting seasons enjoy these special youth weekends and I for one salute our Texas Parks and Wildlife for the conception and implementation.
What better way to introduce youngsters to the hunting sports than to give them these weekends dedicated to them and them alone.
Age Restriction: Only licensed hunters 16 years of age or younger are eligible to participate in youth-only deer seasons.
Youth-only seasons may run concurrently with other seasons (Archery, Muzzleloader, Special Late) but do not prevent any person from lawfully hunting under the provisions established for those seasons. Any lawful means may be used, except in Collin, Dallas, Grayson, and Rockwall counties, where lawful means are restricted to lawful archery equipment only. Bag Limits, take of antlerless deer, and special requirements are the same as the period Nov. 26-29 for each respective county.
For the remainder of the state, the bag, tag and permit requirements are the same as for the first two days of the general season in the county hunted. Before heading out plan your trip and check the county you plan to hunt. Many hunters head to other parts of the state and limits can be drastically different than our East Texas counties.
The TP&W website has all the necessary information for all counties broken down in easy to understand language. Go to the link below and it will take you to the Youth Only seasons and regulations page. There are other links with additional info on this page.
As for the likelihood of success, well success is guaranteed. Every outing or hunt is successful in its on way. We, as ethical hunters must never allow each other to require a harvest as the sole means of a successful hunt. The experience with family and loved ones, sharing time, bonding and seeing the beauty that is our great outdoors is the goal. Remember these ideals and cherish the times spent this weekend with your family and friends.
Remember 100 years from now a grandpa will be telling the story about the time back in 2020. “We had it rough, there was a pandemic, we had to ride to school in cars, transporting hadn’t even been invented yet but I harvested my first buck. My grandpa was with me, just you kids are here with me. It’s our heritage and we should feel honored to pass it on to future generations.”