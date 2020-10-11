There is excitement in the air for fishermen and hunters as fall begins activities for all who enjoy the great outdoors.
There have been some changes regarding dates of seasons and you can contact Texas Parks and Wildlife for details at (512) 389-4800.
Water levels on area lakes remain normal due to the unusual rains we have received through the normally dry months of late summer.
I ran into one of the ardent hunters and fishermen in our area in the person of Don Nutt a few days ago. I have known Don’s family all my life as we grew up playing ball, hunting and fishing. We had a good visit seeing who could come up with the biggest tale about who caught the largest fish or who got the limit of ducks most of the time.
I made a run up in the Big Cypress area this week and the water is in good shape to hit the brush tops along the shorelines for white perch.
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and single big trees in pipeline area four to five feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered around moss and lily pads in Bird Island area on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines on shiners in Little Green Brake area. Brim scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms or crickets in Bird Island area.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered in Little Green Brake area around big single tree, duck blinds and stumps. River tops above Devil’s Elbow along shorelines six to eight feet deep on shiners and jigs for perch. Black bass fair on weedless lures around moss beds and lily pads. Catfish fair on trotlines in Green area on shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on crickets or worms in Old Folk’s Area.
Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Launching conditions are normal. Perch fair in river in brush tops along shoreline six feet to eight feet deep on shiners or jigs and in lily pads along shoreline three feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass fair along shorelines in river on top-water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in pockets off river using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in pockets off river on crickets or worms.
Johnson’s Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530
Launching conditions are normal. Perch fair in woods three feet to four feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass fair along shorelines on top water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered in woods two to three feet deep around trees on crickets or worms.