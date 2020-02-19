Marshall’s boys basketball team was unable to finish the regular season as outright district champs Tuesday night when it fell short to the Lufkin Panthers on the road in a 61-57 final. The Mavericks will share the district title with Nacogdoches and will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind the Dragons with an overall record of 28-8 after going 12-2 in district play. Marshall and Nac split their head-to-head series as the two teams will enter the postseason with identical district records. The Dragons get the higher seed after beating the Panthers twice.
Lufkin finishes the regular season with an overall record of 24-10 a district record of 94. The two teams split their head-to-head matchups this season as the Mavericks escaped the Panthers in Marshall on Jan. 24 in an 86-85 final.
Lyrik Rawls led the Mavericks in scoring with 22 points. He also pulled down five rebounds on the night. Jayson Tuck and Jaeden Knox each finished the night with night with nine points while Savion Williams dropped in eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Mavericks will enter the playoffs with a bi-district matchup against the Texas High Tigers on Tuesday. The contest is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. in Hughes Springs.