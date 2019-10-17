Marshall’s Kaylea Page has high expectations for the Lady Mavs this season.
“We’re hoping to go to the playoffs,” she said. “This next game can help determine our spot.”
That next game is today when they Lady Mavs play host to the Lufkin Lady Panthers.
“I’m excited about Friday,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said. “It’s a huge game. We’re both tied for fourth.”
Marshall lost in three games when on the road to Lufkin but the Lady Mavs are hoping having the home court really is an advantage today.
“We have to stay up and be positive the whole time,” Page said, adding she doesn’t want to experience another loss. “The feeling (of losing) isn’t great.”
What Page says is great, however, is seeing her team and her individual success this year.
“My serves have been good,” she offered. “We do a really good job of uplifting each other.”
Volleyball has help teach Page the value of hard work.
“Playing time is not always given to you,” the junior added. “You have to work for it.”
“She’s worked really hard this year,” Green said of Page. “She’s come up onto varsity and has stepped into her role and done a great job in that role and pushing teammates to get better and filling in when she’s needed, like Tuesday night when she ran a 5-1 for the very first time. She had 20 assists and ran the floor. She had a positive hitting average. I was kind of worried because I thought the girls would get kind of shaky when there’s change but Kaylea stepped right in and we were able to keep the flow going.”
The Lady Mavs came away with a three-game sweep of the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons that night, advancing their record to 17-17 overall and 4-6 against district opponents as they hope to take a step closer toward the postseason.
“We’ve got to play aggressive and we’ve got to play together,” Green said. “That’s something that we’ve done a very good job of in this second round of district, playing as a team and not individuals. We’re really playing for each other.”
Today’s action will begin with the varsity at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Mavs will return to action Tuesday when they play host to Whitehouse for senior night. The varsity game is slated for a 6 p.m. start time. They will play their final two district games on the road against Jacksonville and John Tyler.