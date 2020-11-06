Sam Palmer grew up attending Friday night football games and always dreamed about one day being a Marshall Maverick.
“When I was a little kid watching the games, I always wanted to be able to play and have everybody watch me so that was always a big dream of mine as a kid,” he said.
“Sam is a kid that has absolutely worked his way onto the field,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said.
“He’s earned that linebacker position. He’s a kid that has done right. He’s a kid that goes hard every single rep. He may not be the fastest kid or the strongest kid in the program but he’s the true image of what it means to work hard for something and once you earn it, not give it away.”
This is the first year on varsity for the junior linebacker who recalls what it was like to first hear he had made a spot on the roster.
“It was during the summer and they told me to go put my stuff in the varsity locker room,” he said. “It was pretty exciting.”
He’s not satisfied simply by making it but plans on staying where he is.
“When you get something, you don’t want to lose it,” Palmer said. “Just fight as much as you can to keep it.”
“I think it’s a great life lesson that once you earn something, it doesn’t mean that it’s there forever,” Griedl said.
“You’ve got to keep it. You’ve got to earn it every day and he’s done that. There are guys trying to take his starting spot and it’s created great competition at the linebacker position but he’s continued to be really, really solid.
“He’s a kid that has kind of surprised all of us. He’s very coachable. He’s in the right place at the right time. He gives great effort, total effort and has made some big plays for us as on defense this year and on special teams. It’s a real testament of a hard-working, tough-nosed kid.”
When Marshall hosted New Caney the second game of the season, Palmer recover a fumble and make a tackle on the last play of the game to keep the Eagles out of the end zone and seal up the Mavs’ first win of the year.
Palmer’s goals for the year go beyond what he expects for himself.
“We have high expectations,” he said. “We need to keep winning, keep the ball moving.
Palmer wears No. 43 on his jersey, the same number worn by his father, Chase Palmer, a member of the Marshall Mavericks 1990 State Championship team.
“He just told me to work hard,” the younger Palmer said. “I really want to win a state championship. I don’t want him to be the only one in the family to have one. That’s my main goal before I graduate.”
In the meantime, the Mavericks, who own an overall record of 3-2 and a District 9-5A Division II record of 1-1, are slated to go up against the Texas High Tigers tonight at Maverick Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The contest will be Marshall’s White Out game. All fans are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.