MINEOLA – Elysian Fields’ offense was down by eight points as the Yellow Jackets were moving the ball on their last drive of the night, threatening to score deep in Bells territory.
Elysian Fields quarterback found running back Chris Smith in the flat but the Panthers swarmed to him to make the stop and punch their ticket to the third round of the playoffs, ending the Yellow Jackets’ season in a 14-6 final at Mineola’s Meredith Memorial Stadium.
Elysian Fields’ season comes to an end with a final record of 7-6 overall after going 4-3 in district play. The Panthers advance to the next round with a 9-3 overall record.
Despite falling short, Elysian Fields far outgained Bells in total yards 319-198. The Jackets’ passed for 196 and rushed for 123. The ‘Jackets also outgained the Panthers in first downs, 18-15.
Ryan Wilkerson went 17-of-24 for 196 passing. He carried it 17 times for 86 yards. Tony Mason had seven carries for 20 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown.
The Panthers were held to just five passing yards but rushed for 193 yards. Wrangler Priest had 24 carries for 141 yards and scored the Panthers’ only two touchdowns. Bo Baker had 14 carries for 45 yards. Blake Rolen went 2-of-5 passing for five yards and one interception.
The clock drained in the first quarter as the two team went scoreless in the first. Mason scored the first points of the game with a two-yard run to give his team the first lead of the night.
The ball bounced off the crossbar on the extra point attempt, leaving the Yellow Jackets with a 6-0 lead with 8:23 left in the second quarter.
EF forced the Panthers to punt but the bounced off a Yellow Jacket and was recovered by Bells deep inside Elysian Fields territory. The drive was capped off with a one-yard run from Priest to tie the game up at 6-6.
Keaton High tacked on the extra point to give the Panthers their first lead of the game, making it 7-6 at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Yellow Jackets remained down by one point. The Panthers continued to run the ball and drain the clock. Priest then found the end zone on an 18-yard sprint to the end zone to spread his team’s lead to 14-6 with 2:28 left in regulation.
That still left the Yellow Jackets with time as they marched down the field in nine plays to get down the Bells two yard line. A couple fades to the corner fell incomplete and the Yellow Jackets were faced with a big fourth down.
That’s where Wilkerson found Smith on the swing pass where he was met by Panther defenders who kept it him out of the end zone.
Bells took over from there as they ran the ball up the middle on first down and gave themselves room to take a knee and seal up the area-round victory.