How do you utilize the Chiefs’ offense for fantasy football?
The Chiefs on Sunday night proved they can lose, and that there is a formula for beating them. Detroit almost did it and the last time the Chiefs were held to less than 20 points was Week 6 in 2017.
The Chiefs entering their game against the Colts were an offensive powerhouse, but for once you could have started a defense playing against the Chiefs and you would have done alright.
So can we trust the Chiefs to win going forward?
The short answer is if you drafted Pat Mahomes No. 1 overall (yes this really did happen in one of my leagues) then you investment should be safe. Though Mahomes seemed to be wobbling after one of his offensive lineman accidently stepped on his ankle, he said he’s fine and he did not look bad toward the end of the game.
That said, Mahomes is the only sure fantasy player on the Chiefs roster that is not Tyreek Hill (when he’s healthy).
When it comes to the Chiefs running back situation, some of them have shown flashes of Fantasy greatness, but nothing has really stuck. Kansas City has had a hard time getting a ground game established. Aside from LeSean McCoy getting some good carries and receptions, I would be very hesitant to start one a Kansas City running back going forward.
The wide receiver situation however is more than wide open. Where the running backs have been a revolving door of no production, the receivers have been producing and then some. The Chiefs have had five different players with 100 plus receiving yards in a game and it seems like which receiver is going to have a big day depends on the alignment of the planets.
One week, its Demarcus Robinson, the week after that it’s Mecole Hardman and on Sunday we saw the then unknown Bryon Pringle steal the show. The only sure option going forward is Tyreek Hill (assuming he can stay healthy) who is likely to return this week from a collarbone injury.
TO START
Terry McLaurin, Redskins: He’s playing great despite Washington’s woes. The dolphins defense is so bad, I feel like an actual dolphin could probably do better than what they are putting out on the field right now.
Dallas (defense, special teams): At this point it’s hard to tell what’s harder on your mental state, being a New York Jets fan or being a Tennessee fan. Every year you come in looking excited, but then things just invariably go wrong along the way.The Jets had everything going for them, but after losing two quarterbacks to sickness and injury early, their offense has struggled. It’s telling when your team has more defensive touchdowns (3) than offensive ones (2). Look for the cowboys to take advantage.
Mark Ingram II, Ravens: Though Ingram had a little less production that fantasy owners would have liked against a banged up Steelers team last week, this week he is facing a Bengals defense that has allowed the second most fantasy points to running backs this season.
BENCH
Daniel Jones, Giants: Jones will more likely than not be without Wayne Gallman, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram against the Patriots, who have been dominant against teams with records under 500. Here’s to hoping the Jones makes it out of Foxborough alive.
Juju Smith-Schuester, Steelers: With Mason Rudolph questionable after suffering a concussion Sunday, that means that Pittsburgh could be on its third different starting quarterback this year and that means more confusion and an uncertain role for Smith-Schuester.
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., 49ers: With Tevin Coleman back in the starting lineup and Matt Breida playing great, that essentially ends the usefulness of Mostert and Wilson for Fantasy.