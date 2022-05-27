When Greg Pearson was announced as Waskom’s next athletic director and head football coach, he made it clear he wouldn’t be able to start his new role until July 1 but he says he’s ready to get to work.
“I’ve got most of my coaches hired,” he said. “I’m down to one coach but I’ve got several of them there still and some of my new ones are already there and have been working with the kids for the last month and a half. We’ve got 7-on-7 going on. We’re going to go play in the Trinity State Qualifying Tournament and hopefully we can get a chance to get out for 7-on-7 State Tournament. That’s our goal.”
Although his AD duties are on hold until July, he’s no stranger to what the Wildcats accomplished across the board in several sports this year.
“I know that volleyball, boys and girls basketball both made the playoffs and earned playoff wins,” Pearson said. “Football made it to the state semifinals again for the second year in a row. Track had a very successful season. They had several kids, boys and girls made the area meet and the regional meet. We did not place anybody this year unfortunately. Baseball and softball didn’t have a great year but they have young groups and are improving. I would say it was an overall successful, productive year and I’m looking forward to many more great things happening with the student athletes we’ve got coming up. Our sub-varsities and junior high programs were very successful in all the sports. They’ve got a lot of good youth coming.”
Pearson said having a young squad has its advantages.
“You don’t get the wins immediately but you sit there and realize, ‘I’ve got 13 kids now who have varsity experience, or 10 kids or five kids who have now been to the third round of the playoffs and next year, they’ll step in there and be ready. It’ll be exciting. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to July 1.”
He added he’s looking forward to working with coaches he’s worked with in the past.
“I’ve got several coaches with a lot of experience. I’ve coached with them. They were with me at Brownsboro and we coached together in Granbury. All but one of the coaches who are staying, I coached with at Waskom when I was the DC there. Most of them coached under me on the defensive side. So I’m excited about that. This group of seniors, I know from the junior high, seventh grade year. I’m very familiar with the kids and I’m looking forward to trying to continue building that football program and all programs to compete for championships – district and state. I don’t want to just say district because I want to get back to a state championship. That’s a tall task to happen but it has happened twice for me there. So it is doable. It’s better than, ‘So you’re saying there a chance.’
“I’m fired up,” he concluded. “It’s exciting.”