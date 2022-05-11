Each year as May rolls around, a certain group of bass anglers (the overwhelming majority) have the perfect way to catch fish. The group is the surface lure aficionados.
There is something about a bass hitting a surface lure that makes humans feel better. There are times when a surface bite will sound like a small explosion. Nerves are rattled, heart rates over rev and the excitement can cause the angler to make a small list of mistakes in hooking the bass.
There may only be a small slurping sound with minimal splash or swirl. Experience leads me to believe these quiet ones are usually extra heavy fish.
In the late 1990’s Lake Fork guide Brooks Rogers and I were competing in a team tournament. It was in late May and we knew of a couple of bream bedding areas that had produced some nice bass in practice. Bass (especially larger bass) will raid bream beds, rushing into the congregation and basically causing havoc.
The bream flee in any direction to escape, sometimes the bream will jump out of the water in hopes of confusing or losing the assailants. This mad confusion will normally result in a nice meal for one or more bass working on the bream nursery.
We were fishing near a sandy stretch that had bream present when I saw the (quiet slurp) take a buzzbait underwater. To date, that bass is my personal best. She weighed 11.68 and my surface lure love affair was solidified for life.
I got a call a few years later from Rogers with exciting news. He had stuck a 12.34 pound giant on Fork with a buzzbait. The theme here is not necessarily a buzzbait but surface lures in general. The number of different types of surface lures could fill a small book but below is a short list of all time surface or “topwater” baits all bass anglers agree are fire.
The Zara Spook is one of the oldest and it has as many variations and styles. This bait is cigar shaped and with the proper retrieve and cadence, has a zig zag or “walk the dog” motion. With no props, one prop, two props, half size, 1/3 size, there is even a super spook and a saltwater spook. To add to the confusion, there are dozens of manufacturers that have copied and developed their own versions.
There are a couple of Japanese models that are worth a look such as a Havana from the Yellow Magic folks. The popper is another “must have” when going after surface feeding bass. The Rebel Pop R is the first popper or chugger I used back in the day. The Pop R also has many clones and in this case, I have to give my vote to two imports. The Yellow Magic and the Rico are my choice for a popper.
The age old Tiny Torpedo is still out there catching bass, just like the old Smithwick Devils Horse. The buzzbait is also a required tool in any bass anglers arsenal( reference paragraph two) We cannot leave out the frog, either hollow body or soft plastic, these baits are dynamite when bass are feeding on the surface.
There are literally hundreds of other surface lure favorites, and right now is the time to be trying all of them.