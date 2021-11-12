Prior to kickoff of tonight’s game at Maverick Stadium between Marshall and Bryan Rudder, the Bleacher Creatures will race on the field prior to the Mavericks being introduced.
Marshall senior defensive back James Perkins remembers what that experience was like for him as a kid.
“Sometimes on Friday nights,” Perkins said when asked if he used to run with the Bleacher Creatures. “I used to look up to them (the Marshall football players).”
Now that he’s on the Mavericks varsity squad, he says it gives him a lot of motivation to be a good role model himself.
“The little kids look up to me,” he said.
This is Perkins’ first year on varsity and tonight will be his first playoff game. He said he set his goals for the season high but all those goals were team goals, not individual goals.
“To help make it to state,” he said was his biggest goal and added that his biggest strength on the field is “my teammates.”
On the field, Perkins has three of his team’s 14 interceptions, bringing the total turnover count to 14 as the Mavericks are 7-3 overall and went 6-1 in District 9-5A DII play.
“He’s a good player for us,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Greidl said of Perkins. “He finds ways to make plays for us in the secondary. With being a senior, being an older guy, he’s done a good job of holding down the fort in his position. We need those types of guys in the back half because it’s easy to get exposed back there and he’s done a good job all year of doing his job and making plays when called upon.”
Perkins said in order to make the varsity squad as a senior, he’s stepped it up a notch when it came to his work ethic, adding the team’s work ethic is Marshall’s biggest strength.
The senior has played football since he was about 5 or 6 years old and hopes to continue playing after high school.
“I’m hoping to play in college,” he said, adding he’s not sure which one just yet but plans to follow his father’s footsteps and go into engineering.
Perkins said he has always played defensive back, a position that is often hard to measure in terms of success.
“You’re truly on an island (as a defensive back),” Griedl added. “It’s one of those deals where no catches on your side is a testament to them not wanting to throw your way. It’s a unique position. It takes a tough individual to do it because an offensive lineman can screw up and people don’t know what just happened but if a DB screws up, everybody knows what happened. You’ve got to be a good athlete. It’s definitely one of the tougher positions on the field.”
Tonight’s matchup between Marshall and Bryan Rudder is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. The winner will advance to the area round where it will take on the winner of Crosby and Madison.