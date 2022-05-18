GEORGETOWN — At White Wing Golf Club, Hallsville’s Kinley Pessel fired one of the top rounds of the day at the Class 5A University Interscholastic League State Golf Tournament on Tuesday with a 1-under 71. She moved up to the leaderboard, placing in a tie for 14th (153).
Pessel bettered her first round score of 82 by 11 strokes.
Longview’s Lauren Fisher shot a 156 (77-79).
Austin Anderson’s Farah O’Keefe topped the field with a 8-under 136 (66-70). San Antonio Alamo Heights’ Julia Vollmer was second at 141 (69-72). There was a tie for third at 144 between Emmy Tran of Leander (75-69) and Sophie Biediger (73-71).
Austin Anderson (305-295—600) rallied to win by one stroke over San Antonio Alamo Heights Blue (298-303—601). San Antonio Alamo Heights Gold was third at 634 (319-315).
Class 4A
At Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Spring Hill’s Faith Ann Chinn finished in a tie for 10th in the medalist race with a 147 after rounds of 79 and 78.
The Bullard Lady Panthers placed fifth in the 4A Tournament after carding a 702 (341-361).
Argyle won the team title with a 620 (317-303), followed by Midlothian Heritage (315-321—636) and Andrews (324-334—658). Canton moved up to eighth with a 748 (375-373).
Lindale’s Kenzie McClenny carded a 167 (84-83) with Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee scoring a 175 (86-89).
Alexandra Hileman of Sunnyvale won the medalist race with a 144 (68-76). Maddie Sanders of Midlothian Heritage won on the first playoff to place second with a 148 (73-75). Mallory Matthew (73-75—148) of Hondo placed third.