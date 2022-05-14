East Texas is sending a number golfers to the state tournament, including two veterans — Hallsville’s Kinley Pessel and Martin’s Mill’s Mia Nixon.
This is the second straight year for Pessel to compete at the UIL Girls State Golf Tournament, while it is No. 3 for Nixon.
The event is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in the Austin area.
For Pessel, it is her second straight 5A tournament. Last year as well as in 2022, she will competing at White Wing Golf in Georgetown. In 2021, she carded a 156 (79-77).
Pessel, who is coached by longtime standout baseball coach Scott Mitchell, said last year’s tourney has helped her prepare for 2022.
“I learned a lot from last year, especially the pressure of playing in the state tournament,” Pessel said recently during an interview at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. “White Wing is a pretty course, but it is challenging. If the wind is blowing it makes it difficult at times.”
Pessel feels chipping and her short game are her strengths and Mitchell adds that Pressel’s competitiveness and mental game are solid.
“I really love the competition,” Pessel said of why she loves the game. “I think a lot of people don’t realize the competitiveness of the sport.”
Nixon, who has signed with Texas A&M, is not only appearing in her third Class 2A state tournament, but she is also shooting for state championship No. 3. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020, Nixon would be, more than likely, going for a fourth title.
As a freshman in 2019, Nixon won the medalist honors with a two-round score of 142, winning by five strokes at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin.
Last year, Nixon won by 17 strokes at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland. The tourney was 27 holes in 2021 due to inclement weather.
This year the 2A Tournament is scheduled for Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. It is also the 20th consecutive state tournament a Martin’s Mill individual golfer or team will represent the school.
East Texas teams and other individuals competing in the state tournament include:
Class 5A — Individuals: Lauren Fisher, Longview; Kinley Pessel, Hallsville; (White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown);
Class 4A — Bullard: Gracie Smith, Natasha Johnson, Amaya Johnson, Josie McClure, Adyson Pipkin; Canton: Jayme Robertson, Bella Irwin, Katie Wilkerson, Caroline Stern, Taryn Clayton; Individuals: Faith Ann Chinn, Longview Spring Hill; Kenzie McClenny, Lindale; Katelyn Henslee, Rusk; (Legends Golf Course, Kingsland);
Class 3A — Mineola: Valerie Moreland, Bransyn Anderson, Sunni Ruffin, Savannah Lopez, Ava Johnson; Individuals: Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; Alli Reily, Pottsboro; Laney Wright, Mount Vernon; (Jimmy Clay Golf Course, Austin);
Class 2A — Quinlan Boles: Kaile Hampton, Kaedence Robison, Lillian Hathcoat, Leigha Robison, Ashlyn Nation; Individuals: Hannah Nimmo, Wolfe City; Mia Nixon, Martin’s Mill; Bandy Bizzell, Frankston; (Lions Municipal Golf Course, Austin).