LINDALE — Hallsville’s Kinley Pessel birdied the final two holes of the day to finish at 79 and earn individual medalist honors on Monday at the Lindale Lady Eagles Classic held at Garden Valley Golf Course.
Longview’s Lauren Fisher tied for second in regulation play and finished third after a scorecard playoff with Lindale’s Kenzie McClenny after both players recorded regulation round of 80.
Spring Hill’s Faith Chinn had an 81 for fourth place overall.
Lindale won the team competition with a 371. Longview was second at 402, and Whitehouse placed third with a 425.