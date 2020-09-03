When videos and photos were posted on social media of high school football fans in the stands not wearing masks or practicing proper social distancing, the University Interscholastic League issued messages to school districts around the state.
Class 4A and below schools opened the football season last weekend.
The UIL released updated COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines Tuesday and sent an email to superintendents across the state that said adhering to those protocols is “critical.”
The governing body of Texas high school athletics and academics said in its email that “for students to have the opportunity to continue to compete in UIL activities this school year, we all must remain diligent in following these guidelines.”
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have announced that they aren’t playing football this fall.
The UIIL posted: “As we continue into fall seasons, it is critical that schools are diligent in following these risk-mitigation guidelines. Schools are still required to follow Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29 related to face coverings. Schools may allow spectators to attend contests up to a maximum of 50% of a venue’s capacity, provided appropriate spacing as prescribed in the guidelines is maintained. UIL has posted some sample pre-game and public address announcements online that schools may use to help remind spectators of the guidelines to be followed.”
In an effort to get spectators to follow COVID-19 guidelines at games the UIL is threatening sanctions for those who don’t comply.
The UIL said sanctions could come via local UIL district executive committees and/or the UIL state executive committee, also hinted at the possibility of shutting down sports if its protocols aren’t followed.
The UIL’s COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines say that all employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively practicing or playing in the contest.
The UIL is allowing a maximum of 50% capacity at games and said that the executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on July 3 applies to all UIL activities.
Abbott stated that everyone in Texas must wear a face covering when in an outdoor public space when it is not feasible to be at least 6 feet from anyone not living in the same household. The only non-medical exceptions that would apply for fans at football games are when a congregating group of persons maintains at least 6 feet of social distancing or while a person is consuming food or drink.
VOLLEYBALL, TEAM TENNIS
On Wednesday, the UIL announced some changes for volleyball and team tennis.
Volleyball will split the state semifinals and state championships. State semifinals for Class 4A and below will happen on Nov. 16-17 while state semifinals for 5A and 6A are scheduled for Dec. 7-8.
The UIL did not state locations for the semifinal matches. The state finals, meanwhile, are scheduled for Nov. 21 for 4A and below, and Dec. 11 for 5A and 6A at Garland ISD’s Curtis Culwell Center.
Team tennis state championships, for all classifications, are moved from Nov. 11-12 to Nov. 17. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 13-14.
SMASHING START FOR RAINS
Quarterback Luke Sheppard was perfect through the air and combined with backfield mate Mason Songer to pace the rushing attack as the Emory Rains Wildcats defeated the Farmersville Farmers 70-20 in a football opener for both teams Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Sheppard was 4 for 4 passing for 83 yards and a 35-yard touchdown toss to Audie McAree. The senior signal caller added 137 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Songer gained 182 yard rushing and scored three TDs on 14 attempts.
Along with Songer and Sheppard, McAree and Kendrick Burns each scored two TDs, while Amare Clayton added one.
Others adding to the Wildcats’ 682 total yards were McAree (9 carries, 88 yards), Clayton (2-78) and Burns (2-55). Drake Hurley had three catches for 48 yards.
Rains travels to Edgewood on Friday to meet the Bulldogs at I.T. James Memorial Stadium. Edgewood lost a road game to Commerce, 42-12, on Friday.