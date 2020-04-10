Jarrett Phillips had high expectations for the baseball team. “I was going to come in and give it my best,” Phillips said. “I was hoping we could make a run in the playoffs.”
This school year was the first for the Marshall senior to suit up for the Mavericks and unfortunately, his final year of playing baseball was cut short.
“I was crushed,” he said. “I was really excited to get to play one more season. I really formed a close bond with the guys in the two short weeks with the guys. I think we were on the brink of doing some great things.”
“He brought some experience to the table,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “He won a state championship last year down in Houston at a private school, so he had some experience of being on a team that had some success and he was a big part of that.”
“We had a lot of great guys on that team,” Phillips recalls. “We didn’t necessarily have the best athletes on the field but we worked really well together and we trusted each other and I think that’s the key to winning is to trust the guys behind you to make plays.
“When you’re down, someone else is going to pick you up. It was an awesome experience. I’ll never forget that.”
“He’s a hard worker,” Dunaway added. “He just comes to work every day and tries to get better. He had some good times and had some struggles but I feel really bad because I feel like he was coming out of a slump. It’s tough in high school baseball.
“I’ve said it before – you can go in a slump in Major League Baseball and don’t get a hit in 20 games but you’ve got a lot more games to go. If you’re in a slump in high school baseball, 20 games is half the year.”
The coronavirus continued to make matters worse. Phillips was planning on competing in the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Game for football, but that contest was canceled.
“That was another blow,” he said. “I was really excited for that. When I heard the news, I was like, ‘Oh no, another one?’”
Now stuck at home, Phillips said he’s working out at home to stay in shape.
“I’m just running in the yard, catching some balls, just really anything I can to stay active,” he offered.
Regardless of what happens next, Phillips plans to take his athletic career to the next level.
“I’m going to go to college at Trinity University in San Antonio,” he said. “I’m going to be playing football there and I’m going to be majoring in premed biology.
“There are a lot of great guys who made an awesome impression on me when I got down there,” Phillips continued. “I got to spend some time with the players and stay overnight with them, talk with them to see what Trinity was all about.
“I think overall, they balance the academics and the sports side of it really well. Obviously sports matter but academics come first. They really put that down and made sure that we are going to focus on academics.”
Whether or not he gets to compete on the diamond again, Phillips said he has learned a lot from baseball.
“I think baseball has really taught me how to deal with failure because baseball is a game of failure, the nature of the game,” he said. “If you’re successful three out of 10 times, you’re considered great. So I think dealing with adversity when you fail, and getting back up and not staying down.”