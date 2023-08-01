It was a beautiful, warm morning Saturday at the second annual Pigskins and Pearls event in Jacket Stadium. “Thank you to all who came out and participated!” EFISD said. “It was a lot of fun!”
PHOTOS: Elysian Fields ISD hosts 'Pigskins and Pearls'
- Special to the News Messenger
