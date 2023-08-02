Sandy Dunham shared the following photos and story: “Marshall 14-year-old Keaton Bradbury was fishing off the coast of Port O’Connor, Texas, earlier this week when he and his brother, Klein Bradbury, hooked a couple of large Crevalle Jack fish. A few minutes later, Keaton hooked a second Jack but noticed it stopped fighting as he was reeling it in. He soon discovered why. A shark had taken half his fish in one big bite. Keaton came home with a good fish story for shark week.”

