Marshall ISD said congratulations to Coach Bobby Carson on his retirement as the Head Boys Basketball Coach. Carson retired after 42 years, the past 18 of which were at Marshall High School. He had 804 career wins, 355 wins at Marshall High School and was a Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame Nominee.
PHOTOS: Marshall High School basketball coach retires
