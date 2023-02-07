The Marshall High School Lady Mavs basketball team celebrated their senior players during Senior Night recently. "We are proud of the hard work of each of these athletes for what they have done on and off the court!" the school said.
PHOTOS: Marshall Lady Mavs basketball celebrates senior night
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Harrison County grand jury hands down 35 indictments
- Harrison Magazine: Longtime Elysian Fields educator dedicates life to serving others
- Ben Shapiro: When Black police officers kill a Black man, what's white supremacy
- Jack Stallard: Thanks, but no thanks
- Average new COVID-19 cases double in Harrison County
- PHOTOS: Trinity School students celebrate 100 days of school
- Horoscope for Tuesday, February 7, 2023
- Police Reports: Feb. 7, 2023
- Annual Galentines Day event planned for downtown Marshall
- Technology, community engagement key for Marshall ISD's strategic plan