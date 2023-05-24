Three Marshall High School seniors recently signed their letter of intent to continue their education and athletic careers. The students celebrated with a signing ceremony at the Y.A. Tittle Field House with their friends and families. Congratulations to the following students: Keshon Foster, who will compete in track with UT Tyler; Trystan Stephens, who will participate in cheer at McNeese University; and Torrien Culberson, who will play basketball for Wiley College.

