Waskom ISD recently shared these photos of the cross country team preparing for a new season.

Their schedule for 2023 is:

Aug. 19: Harts Bluff, high school and junior high

Aug. 26: Tyler Legacy, high school and junior high

Sept. 2: Whitehouse, high school and junior high

Sept. 9: Texas A&M Texarkana, high school and junior high

Sept. 15: Pine Tree, high school only

Sept. 22: Hawkins, high school only

Sept. 23: Hawkins, junior high only

Sept. 30: Hudson, high school and junior high

Oct. 5: high school district meet

Oct. 7: junior high district meet

Oct. 23-24: regional meet

Nov. 3-4: state meet

