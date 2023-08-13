Waskom ISD recently shared these photos of the cross country team preparing for a new season.
Their schedule for 2023 is:
Aug. 19: Harts Bluff, high school and junior high
Aug. 26: Tyler Legacy, high school and junior high
Sept. 2: Whitehouse, high school and junior high
Sept. 9: Texas A&M Texarkana, high school and junior high
Sept. 15: Pine Tree, high school only
Sept. 22: Hawkins, high school only
Sept. 23: Hawkins, junior high only
Sept. 30: Hudson, high school and junior high
Oct. 5: high school district meet
Oct. 7: junior high district meet
Oct. 23-24: regional meet
Nov. 3-4: state meet