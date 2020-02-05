LONGVIEW – Marshall’s and Pine Tree’s girls basketball teams were neck-and-neck Tuesday night when the Lady Pirates ultimately pulled away with the 42-37 win. The win advances Pine Tree’s district record to 3-9 while the Lady Mavs are now 2-10 against district opponents.
Kay Kay Jones led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 10 points. Maycee Griffin and Amayai Spears each had eight points. Asia Smith scored four while Kamryn Turner and Trinity Jacobs each tossed in three points and Amayai Spears scored three and Amayai Spears finished the night with one point.
Kameron Polk and McKenzie Kirk each scored 13 points to lead the Lady Pirates in scoring. Makaeka Wilson dropped in seven points. Yazmin Gutierrez recorded three points while D’Karia Woodard, Emari Fluellen and Amarei Hunt all came away with two points.
Jones scored the first points on a layup to give the Lady Mavs an early lead before. Jones’ bucket was the only one for the Lady Mavs in the first quarter as the Lady Pirates scored 11 unanswered points. Pine Tree got on the scoreboard with a free throw from Thomas and two from Fluellen to give the Lady Pirates their first lead of the night at 3-2. Wilson then added to her team’s lead with a three and Polk drained a jumper and banked in a layup to give Pine Tree a 10-2 lead and forced Marshall to call timeout with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Wilson went 1-for-2 from the foul line to start the second quarter and give Pine Tree its first double-digit lead at 12-2. Hunt added to it with a jumper. Phillips went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line before Spears drained a three to make the score 14-6. Polk returned the favor of launching and draining a three on the other end to bring Pine Tree’s lead back to double-digits. Jones tossed in a layup off the glass before Griffin scored her first points of the night from beyond the arc. That put Marshall within six points. Jones narrowed the gap by two more points with a shot down low before Griffin banked in a shot off the glass to make it a two-point game, 17-15. Smith then went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to tie it up at 17 apiece. Turner banked in a shot to give Marshall its first lead since the score was 2-0. Jones then drained a shot from downtown just before the buzzer sounded to give Marshall a 22-18 halftime lead.
Jones scored the first points of the second half before Smith added to it with a layup of her own. That gave Marshall a 26-18 lead. Wilson scored her team’s first points of the second half to make it 26-20. Spears added a pair of free throws before a three from Griffin gave the Lady Mavs a double-digit lead. Kirk tossed in a bucket to bring Marshall’s lead back to nine, 31-22. Polk knocked scored the next four straight points to make it a five-point game. Fluellen then drained a three to narrow the gap to two points, making the score 31-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Wilson scored the first points of the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 31. She then scored the next points to put the Lady Pirates back on top, 33-31 and Kirk spread it to 35-31. Turner went 1-for-2 from the line before Spears launched a three to tie it up at 35-35. Kirk went 2-for-2 fromteh line to give Pine Tree a 37-35 lead. Kirk then banked in a shot from down low to make it 39-35. Marshall took it down the other end and called timeout with 22 seconds remaining. Jones’ floater went in off the glass to make it a two-point game with 11 seconds remaining. Wilson was fouled and sent to the free throw line where she made the first and missed the second. Pine Tree rebounded the missed free throw and Kirk added the final bucket of the night to help the Lady Pirates seal up the 42-37 win.
Pine Tree will return to action Friday when it takes on Lufkin on the road. The Mavericks will play host to John Tyler.