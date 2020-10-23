They say all good things must come to an end, and that was certainly the case Friday night for a couple streaks for Marshall’s football team.
The Mavericks lost their district opener to the Pine Tree Pirates, who scored 24 unanswered points to defeat the Mavs ,24-7.
The loss ends Marshall’s streak of 25 district wins and eight straight wins against the Pirates. It was also the first time since 1985 that the Pirates defeated the Mavericks in Marshall.
The loss gives the Mavs a record of 2-2 overall and 0-1 in District 9-5A DII play. Pine Tree advances to 3-0-1 overall and 1-0 against district opponents.
Marshall was held to just 176 yards on the night, with 167 coming through the air and just nine yards on the ground. The Mavs came away with 10 first downs. Brent Burris went 11-of-19 for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Despite the fact his team only finished with nine rushing yards, Dominique Williams had 15 carries for 65 yards. Hayden Kelehan had four catches for 89 yards and one touchdown. Demarcus Williams had three catches for 51 yards. Marshall’s offense turned it over twice on the night and its defense was unable to force a turnover.
Pine Tree had 19 first downs, 234 rushing yards and 125 passing yards for a total of 359 yards. DJ Freeman went 9-of-15 for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also had 15 carries for 74 yards and two scores. He found Keelan Turner five times for 61 yards and Jayden Smith twice for 33 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Sheffield led the Pirates’ rushing attack with 165 yards on 28 carries.
Marshall forced Pine Tree to go three and out on the first drive of the game. It only took Marshall two plays to find the end zone. Burris found Kelehan who reached out and made the grab along the sidelines and dove into the end zone to score the first points of the night.
The Pirates got on the scoreboard with a 24-yard field goal from Brandt Herber to make the score 7-3 with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
Pine Tree took its first lead of the night when Freeman dumped it off Smith on a screen pass. Smith went the distance for the 14-yard score.
Herber tacked the extra point to give his team a three-point lead with 9:27 remaining until halftime. Those were the final points scored in the first half as the two teams went into the locker room with Pine Tree leading 10-7.
A facemask penalty and a late hit penalty against Marshall kept Pine Tree’s drive alive. Freeman took it on a quarterback sneak and found the end zone from five yards away to give his Pirates a double-digit lead, 17-7 with 6:41 left in the third quarter.
The Pirates scored their final touchdown of the night on a one-yard QB sneak from Freeman to give Pine Tree a 17-point lead with 11:03 remaining in regulation.
Marshall was picking up first downs and threatened to score as it found itself deep in the Pine Tree territory. Burris connected with Dominique Williams who was looking to score but the ball was popped loose before he could cross the goal line, went into the end zone where it was recovered by the Pirates who took the ball at the 20-yard line.
Neither team scored any more points for the remainder of the game as the Pirates defeated the Mavericks for the first time since 2011 with a final score 24-7.
The Mavericks will return to action Friday when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Indians while the Pirates will play host to the Nacogdoches Dragons.