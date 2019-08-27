From Staff Reports
A high school football game that was originally called off and was eventually reinstated will now be televised.
WFAA in Dallas has announced it will be broadcast the game between Plano and El Paso Eastwood, which will be played at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
WFAA is a sister station of KYTX CBS19 in Tyler.
The game’s live stream will air across all TEGNA Texas station websites, which includes CBS19.tv. The game will also be shown on KVIA in El Paso.
The game will be called by Dale Hansen and Mike Leslie in the booth, and Joe Trahan and Cynthia Izaguirre will report from the sidelines. Hansen was in Tyler in August 2018 to speak at the 13th annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon.
On Aug. 15, the game was canceled due to what Plano ISD said in a news release were safety concerns related to the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.
The accused shooter was a graduate of Plano Senior High School, according to WFAA.
On Aug. 16, the game was back on but moved to a new date and location. The game was originally scheduled for Sept 6. at John Clark Stadium in Plano.
“It’s been a sensitive time between these two cities since the massacre in El Paso,” WFAA vice president/station manager said Carolyn Mungo said in a news release on Tuesday. “This football game will be about healing, and WFAA is proud to take part in that effort.”
Plano and Eastwood met in 2018 in El Paso with Plano taking a 72-48 win.
Christian Castaneda, who is back at quarterback for the Eastwood Troopers, threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 102 yards and four touchdowns in that game.