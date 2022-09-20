earlaward.png

Ja’Lynn Polk, a wide receiver from Lufkin High School now at the University of Washington, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the third week of the college football season.

 Courtesy Photo

Ja’Lynn Polk is making a big impact in the Great Northwest.

Polk, a wide receiver from Lufkin High School now at the University of Washington, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the third week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Polk had six catches for a career-high 153 yards and three TDs in a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday in Seattle.

Polk, a redshirt freshman is the first Husky to catch three touchdown passes in a game since Dante Pettis had three at Oregon State on Sept. 30, 2017. Polk’s total tied for second-most in Washington history. He transferred from Texas Tech.

Polk’s 53-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter was a resounding answer after Michigan State scored on the opening drive of the second half to pull within 29-14.

Polk joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; and Week 2: Frank Harris, UTSA.

Honorable mention players: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M; QB Davis Brin, Tulsa; RB Zach Evans, Mississippi; QB Seth Henigan, Memphis; WR Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State; WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice; WR Donovan Ollie, Washington State; RB Richard Reese, Baylor; RB Bijan Robinson, Texas; WR JuanCarlos Santana, Tulsa; and QB Cameron Ward, Washington State.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

Honorable Mention Week 3

Devon Achane, junior running back, Texas A&M

Hometown: Missouri City

High School: Fort Bend Marshall

Rushing: 18 carries, 88 yards

Receiving: 4 catches, 42 yards, TD

Texas A&M defeated Miami, 17-9, in College Station

Davis Brin, senior quarterback, Tulsa

Hometown: Boerne

High School: Champion

Passing: 27 of 35, 424 yards, 4 TDs

Tulsa defeated Jacksonville State, 54-17, in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Zach Evans, junior running back, Mississippi

Hometown: Houston

High School: Galena Park North Shore

Rushing: 18 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs

Mississippi defeated Georgia Tech, 42-0, in Atlanta

Seth Henigan, sophomore quarterback, Memphis

Hometown: Denton

High School: Ryan

Passing: 19 of 28, 360 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 10 carries, 18 yards, TD

Memphis defeated Arkansas State, 44-32, in Memphis, Tennessee

Braydon Johnson, senior running back, Oklahoma State

Hometown: Arlington

High School: Bowie

Receiving: 4 catches, 86 yards, 2 TDs

Oklahoma State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7, in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Luke McCaffrey, sophomore wide receiver, Rice

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado

High School: Valor Christian

Receiving: 10 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 2 carries, 26 yards

Rice defeated Louisiana-Lafayette, 33-21, in Houston

Donovan Ollie, sophomore wide receiver, Washington State

Hometown: Wylie

High School: Wylie

Receiving: 7 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs

Washington State defeated Colorado State, 38-7, in Pullman, Washington

Richard Reese, freshman running back, Baylor

Hometown: Bellville

High School: Bellville

Rushing: 19 carries, 156 yards, 3 TDs

Baylor defeated Texas State, 42-7, in Waco

Bijan Robinson, junior running back, Texas

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

High School: Salpointe

Rushing: 20 carries, 183 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 19 yards

Texas defeated UTSA, 41-20, in Austin

JuanCarlos Santana, senior wide receiver, Tulsa

Hometown: Katy

High School: Katy

Receiving: 3 catches, 137 yards, TD

Tulsa defeated Jacksonville State, 54-17, in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cameron Ward, sophomore quarterback, Washington State

Hometown: West Columbia

High School: Columbia

Passing: 24 of 34, 299 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Washington State defeated Colorado State, 38-7, in Pullman, Washington

