Ja’Lynn Polk is making a big impact in the Great Northwest.
Polk, a wide receiver from Lufkin High School now at the University of Washington, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the third week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Polk had six catches for a career-high 153 yards and three TDs in a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday in Seattle.
Polk, a redshirt freshman is the first Husky to catch three touchdown passes in a game since Dante Pettis had three at Oregon State on Sept. 30, 2017. Polk’s total tied for second-most in Washington history. He transferred from Texas Tech.
Polk’s 53-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter was a resounding answer after Michigan State scored on the opening drive of the second half to pull within 29-14.
Polk joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; and Week 2: Frank Harris, UTSA.
Honorable mention players: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M; QB Davis Brin, Tulsa; RB Zach Evans, Mississippi; QB Seth Henigan, Memphis; WR Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State; WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice; WR Donovan Ollie, Washington State; RB Richard Reese, Baylor; RB Bijan Robinson, Texas; WR JuanCarlos Santana, Tulsa; and QB Cameron Ward, Washington State.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mention Week 3
Devon Achane, junior running back, Texas A&M
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Fort Bend Marshall
Rushing: 18 carries, 88 yards
Receiving: 4 catches, 42 yards, TD
Texas A&M defeated Miami, 17-9, in College Station
Davis Brin, senior quarterback, Tulsa
Hometown: Boerne
High School: Champion
Passing: 27 of 35, 424 yards, 4 TDs
Tulsa defeated Jacksonville State, 54-17, in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Zach Evans, junior running back, Mississippi
Hometown: Houston
High School: Galena Park North Shore
Rushing: 18 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs
Mississippi defeated Georgia Tech, 42-0, in Atlanta
Seth Henigan, sophomore quarterback, Memphis
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Passing: 19 of 28, 360 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 10 carries, 18 yards, TD
Memphis defeated Arkansas State, 44-32, in Memphis, Tennessee
Braydon Johnson, senior running back, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Bowie
Receiving: 4 catches, 86 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7, in Stillwater, Oklahoma
Luke McCaffrey, sophomore wide receiver, Rice
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado
High School: Valor Christian
Receiving: 10 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 2 carries, 26 yards
Rice defeated Louisiana-Lafayette, 33-21, in Houston
Donovan Ollie, sophomore wide receiver, Washington State
Hometown: Wylie
High School: Wylie
Receiving: 7 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs
Washington State defeated Colorado State, 38-7, in Pullman, Washington
Richard Reese, freshman running back, Baylor
Hometown: Bellville
High School: Bellville
Rushing: 19 carries, 156 yards, 3 TDs
Baylor defeated Texas State, 42-7, in Waco
Bijan Robinson, junior running back, Texas
Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
High School: Salpointe
Rushing: 20 carries, 183 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 19 yards
Texas defeated UTSA, 41-20, in Austin
JuanCarlos Santana, senior wide receiver, Tulsa
Hometown: Katy
High School: Katy
Receiving: 3 catches, 137 yards, TD
Tulsa defeated Jacksonville State, 54-17, in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Cameron Ward, sophomore quarterback, Washington State
Hometown: West Columbia
High School: Columbia
Passing: 24 of 34, 299 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Washington State defeated Colorado State, 38-7, in Pullman, Washington