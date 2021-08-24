Last year left a bad taste in many people’s mouths and Jefferson’s football team is no exception.
The Bulldogs went 3-7 in 2020, a year after going 9-3 in 2019.
“Do a lot better than last year,” senior Lucas Polver said when asked what his expectations are for the 2020 football season. “That’s a big goal for us. Make the playoffs. Just go as far as we can.”
Polver is the team’s center, a captain of the offensive line and he knows a turnaround season for the Bulldogs starts up front.
“I lost a lot of weight,” Polver said when asked how he’s improved his individual game since last year. “That made me more versatile. I can move better now.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids,” he added of the team. “When they get it to click, I think we’ll be good.”
“Between Lucas and Joseph Woods, those two guys are our senior anchors on the offensive line,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “You’ve got those two guys and also Bryce Clark, he’s a returning starter on our O-line but last year he was a freshman. We feel like those guys are going to be our strength.”
One thing Polver said he has learned from the sport is to not take anything for granted.
“Last year I broke my wrist and had to miss a game and a half,” he said. “(It happened) second game of the season. I hated being out.”
Polver has played center since the seventh grade and has two older brothers who also played the position for the Bulldogs.
“The oldest I do a lot,” he said when asked if he gets advice from his older brothers. “He always pushes me to work on my footwork and stuff.”
He also wears No. 60 just like his brother did.
“When my brother graduated, I got moved up and I got his old number,” he said. “I got his number in baseball too.”
Polver said if he could go back and tell his freshman self one thing, it would be to not skip reps.
“I know now I should have had all the reps I needed freshman year,” he said.
The senior hopes to attend SFA and to eventually become a game warden but until then, he hopes to leave a positive mark with his teammates.
“Just as a leader, somebody they look up to,” he said when asked how he hopes to be remembered.
“They’re some good citizens, guys you can give a practice schedule and they can go out and run practice,” Jimmerson said. “As a coach, you really appreciate having those guys. Those two seniors (Polver and Woods) are definitely the leaders of our offensive line. They’re the leaders of the offense and they take a lot of pride in it.”
Polver and his Bulldogs are slated to open up the season Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they go up against the Pittsburg Pirates at home.