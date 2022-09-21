Every year about this time, I am reminded of how bad of an archer I am.
If there is a way to miss an archery shot, I have done it and most likely multiple times. I love bow hunting and it is my favorite way to deer hunt but archery marksmanship is not my strong point. ...not even my average point.
Archery just does not “work itself out” it takes patience and practice. I agree with Allen Iverson about practice but I need it and he did not. The vast majority of East Texas bowhunters do practice and after a few dozen shots, feel their way back into an accurate groove.
Getting within ethical archery range of any mature whitetail is easy in most areas of East Texas. The trouble starts when a hunter has to stand, lift, nock and draw the bow without drawing attention.
If there are multiple deer in the area, count on an old, sway back doe blowing your cover at the crucial moment. Chances are good, you didn’t even know the whistleblower was present. Once one deer blows (strong nasal blast) every deer within earshot will either vaporize into the background or bounce away in every direction.
The point is archers need to practice not only shooting accurately but from a position mimicking real life hunting conditions. Practice for the way you hunt. In a box stand there is more forgiveness with quick movements. A lock on stand can elevate the hunter high enough to be out of a deer’s peripheral vision. The angles from how your stand is set up need to be your angles you practice. Standing flatfooted in a level back yard is a good way to knock the rust off but that’s about it.
Practicing from a 15’ elevated stand will have you dialed in once you get in your 15’ lean-too stand. Keep in mind, deer do not always “come” from the direction we expect. In other words try to prepare for shots directly below your feet and to the extremes of your field of view. Quartering to and quartering away shots can be tricky.
The vitals of a deer are harder to hit at certain angles and if you aren’t sure, pass the shot. Get online and search bow shots and how to effectively place your shot in different target positions. Practice at distances you are comfortable with. Leave the 50-60 yard shots alone unless you have practiced them.
Finally, always make sure to practice with the broadhead or mechanical/arrow and fletching set up you will use in hunting. Most seasoned archers know things like this by putting in the time, experience level and you guessed it. Practice.
Go early, stay late and go anytime you get a chance.